‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly Doesn’t Want To See Her Family ‘Broken Up’ After Recent Arrest

The status of Amber Portwood’s relationship with Andrew Glennon is reportedly “up in the air” after her arrest after the Fourth of July according to E! News.

The Teen Mom OG star was arrested on a domestic battery charge after an alleged disagreement with Andrew. The entire ordeal reportedly started after the couple attempted to go watch fireworks. While at home, things remained heated and allegedly Amber assaulted Andrew while he was holding their son, James. After her arrest, a restraining order was put in place and the two have not been able to communicate with one another. Amber did however get the opportunity to have a supervised visit with her son last week.

A source told E! News that there is a “chance” the couple can work out their relationship stating, “Amber does not want her family broken up.”

Amber and Andrew’s relationship has been chronicled on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG. The two met in 2017 while Amber was filming for Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-boyfriend Matt Baier. Shortly after they announced they were dating, Amber revealed she was pregnant. The two welcomed their son in May 2018.

Reportedly, there were talks about marriage before the domestic dispute. A source told Us Weekly that Andrew spoke about marriage on “numerous occasions.” Reportedly, he even had some wedding destinations in mind.

Following Amber’s arrest, Andrew filed for sole custody of the couple’s son. A source told Us Weekly that he took the steps as a “protective measure.”

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless. Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

Amber Portwood was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then boyfriend, Gary Shirley, found out they were expecting a child together. The relationship between the couple did not work out and as Amber continued to share her life on Teen Mom OG, her life began to spiral downward. She spent some time in prison and after her release, she returned to the hit reality television show where viewers watched as she turned her life around. Amber has reportedly not been fired from the show, but she was unable to attend the recent reunion taping in New York City.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.