‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Trailer: Carol Vows To Take Out The Whisperers Leader

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was previously the go-to regarding taking out the bad guys in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Recently, though, the character has softened somewhat. Now, with the new Season 10 trailer, it appears that Carol will be returning to her old ways as her group comes head to head with the Whisperers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Carol was a mild and meek character in the early days of The Walking Dead. However, she quickly learned how to fight and managed to, almost single-handedly, take out the group at Terminus after most of her friends were taken captive by them. As the seasons have passed, though, Carol has mellowed. At times, she has also battled with the actions of her past and tried to better her ways somewhat as she moved forward.

However, it appears that Carol is set to take on the Whisperers in Season 10 of The Walking Dead and Alpha (Samantha Morton) had better watch out!

“Carol wants vengeance,” McBride said during the Q&A panel at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, according to ComicBook.

The Whisperers appear to continue to be the biggest threat to the main group in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. During the new trailer, there is much discussion between characters about the Whisperers.

Alpha opens the Season 10 trailer by stating that there is only one rule for her people: that they are always watching. The reason for her making this statement becomes clearer further on in the clip when members of the groups opposing the Whisperers are seen discussing crossing the border into the Whisperers territory.

Then, during the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier are seen actually crossing the border at night. Later in the clip, Carol exclaims that the “b*tch has to die,” indicating that she is contemplating taking out Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers. Of course, this is no surprise considering that Alpha had Carol’s adoptive son, Henry (Matthew Lintz), killed in Season 9.

While it is not clear what happens to Daryl and Carol, and whether or not Carol’s words come before or after they crossover into the Whisperers territory, Alpha is then seen telling the group that they will have to be punished for crossing the border.

And, as per usual, viewers will have to tune into the next season of The Walking Dead to find out if Carol is successful with her threat against Alpha or not.

You can view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below. Daryl and Carol’s scene occurs at the very end of the clip.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.