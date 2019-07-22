Instagram Slams Kim Kardashian As North West Rocks Nose Ring In Bizarre New Photo With Cousins

A new photo of little North West is stirring up a lot of controversy on social media.

Earlier today, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner took to social media to share a few photos from her mother, MJ’s, 85th birthday bash. While most of the photos were fun-filled and light-hearted, there was a particular image that really captured the attention of Jenner’s army of 28 million-plus Instagram followers. The series of black and white images starts with two photos of Jenner with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner before it goes to a photo of Kris posing with two pals.

But it’s the third photo in the series that is earning the reality star a lot of attention. In the image, Kourtney Kardashian appears on the far left, making a kissy face into the camera as she hugs her daughter Penelope. In the center of the shot stands North West, who is all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in pigtail braids and rocking a silver nose ring. On the other side of the snapshot stands True Thompson and her mom, Khloe Kardashian.

The next few images in the deck are also from MJ’s 85th birthday bash but it’s the photo of North West with a nose ring that fans are curious about. Since the post went live for her fans, Jenner has already amassed a lot of likes with over 309,000 in addition to upwards of 1,000 comments. While some fans chimed in to wish Kris’ mom a happy birthday, countless others slammed North West for wearing a nose ring. A few other fans asked why there are no photos of the birthday girl herself.

“What’s up with North?,” one fan commented.

“Kims letting north grow up too fast dark makeup/lipstick now piercings smh,” another chimed in.

“But MJ is missing from all the photos? Lol cmon how do you post a Happy Bday message and the person you are wishing a happy bday to isn’t even in the pictures?” another user chimed in.

And the controversial new photo of North comes amid reports that Jenner wants to cash in big on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner is currently wheeling and dealing to try and ink her kids’ some sweet new contracts. Back in 2017, Kris pulled off a mega-deal to get $150 million for Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner to appear on the hit show. But now, the 63-year-old is looking to double their earnings and is wanting $300 million for the family to extend their current contracts.

So far, Jenner has reportedly proposed the contract but it’s unclear if it will get the green light from execs.