David Spade Opens Up About Kate Spade’s Suicide, Says She ‘Wouldn’t Have Done It, Five Minutes Later’

Just over a year after Kate Spade’s untimely suicide, family and friends are still remembering the late designer.

Though she is famous herself, Kate created Hollywood ties in the family when she married Andy Spade, who is the brother of actor David Spade. Since the death of his beloved sister-in-law, David has been remembering Kate in a number of interviews as well as on social media. Most recently, the actor chatted about Kate, who he lovingly calls “Katy,” in an interview with The New York Times. In the interview, David made it no secret how special his sister-in-law was to him. When reflecting on her suicide, the actor shared that he thinks things would have turned out a little bit differently if Kate could do things over.

“I feel like Katy wouldn’t have done it, five minutes later. But these things happen and there’s no going back.”

The actor also talked about the fashion designer’s personality in the feature, touching on her great sense of humor.

“Katy was so funny,” he shared.

“I don’t know if agoraphobic is the word, but she didn’t like to mingle a lot; she’d have people at her house and she was always so funny.”

As fans know, Kate took her own life in June 2018. The fashion designer was found in her New York City Apartment by one of her housekeepers and shortly after that, the death was ruled a suicide. While many fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic designer, David also paid tribute to his beloved family member on Twitter shortly after she passed.

Along with a photo of Kate attending one of David’s book signings and grinning from ear-to-ear, the Tommy Boy actor shared a touching caption to remember her. Spade said that he loved that particular photo of Kate because she looked so pretty in it before telling fans that he wishes everyone knew just how funny she was. He then ended the post with a somber message.

“Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on,” he shared.

As The Inquisitr also reported recently, Kate’s husband, Andy Spade, paid tribute to his late wife around the anniversary of her death. In a photo shared to his Instagram page, a small Christmas tree is visible. It is completely decorated with multi-colored lights and a star on top to honor Kate’s favorite holiday and her birthday, which fell on Christmas Eve. Along with the photo, Spade wrote a lengthy caption to honor his late wife.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.