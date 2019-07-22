Ariel Winter Looks Joyful In Black Top On Instagram Following Weight Loss

Ariel Winter’s latest social media photo has her fans feeling nostalgic.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to showcase a newer, lighter hair color, and she looked as happy as one can get. Flaunting as little makeup as possible, Ariel smiled to the camera as she snapped a selfie, in which she also showed off her newly-dyed dark blonde color. She wore her long locks in messy curls with a side part, and rocked a black tank top. She also appeared to carry a shoulder bag.

The young actress looked all-around happy as she smiled broadly, donning some light pink gloss on her full lips, as well as some mascara to enhance her brown eyes. The results of her recent weight loss were also clearly visible, but that’s not the thing fans noticed the most — in fact, a common opinion across the comment section was that Ariel resembled another fellow Hollywood star when she was young, and that person was none other than the iconic Julia Roberts.

The new selfie quickly racked up over 120,000 likes in just one hour, and many of Ariel’s nearly 4 million Instagram followers showered her with praise, agreeing that she bore a striking resemblance to the Pretty Woman star.

“Umm…totally look like a young Julia Roberts here, love it!,” one person wrote, adding lots of fire emoji, while someone else chimed in with an obvious word play, “Such a pretty woman!”

Others commented on the new hairstyle, with one online user pointing out, “I love how your hair color is fading. It’s even prettier now than it was at the beginning!” and someone else agreeing, “You look amazing!! Love this hair style.”

Just recently, Ariel had decided to channel her inner Little Mermaid and completely change her look by dyeing her natural raven tresses a bright red color. And now, it seems like she can pull off any sort of look whatsoever. The 21-year-old also teased her fans about a new project that she is currently shooting, which she claims to be “really excited about.”

Ariel made headlines this year when she suddenly lost a lot of weight, which she credited to a change in her medication. After being accused of resorting to plastic surgery, photo editing, and even of having a drug addiction, the TV star finally addressed the subject, per E! News. She explained that the medication her psychiatrist had her on was making her gain weight despite leading a healthy lifestyle, and that once she switched prescriptions, she naturally shed some pounds.