‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere Date Set, Some Of Beth Chapman’s Final Days Chronicled In New Preview

Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter passed away about a month ago and her loved ones and fans are still reeling. In the immediate aftermath of her passing, it seemed uncertain whether the new show she had been working on with her husband Duane would end up airing. Now, however, WGN America has announced a premiere date and revealed a touching new sneak peek.

On Monday, the Instagram page for the show revealed the details. They indicated that Dog’s Most Wanted will air, and fans will not have to wait long to check it out. The show featuring Duane and Beth will debut on Wednesday, September 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

That September premiere date likely comes as a surprise to many of the Chapmans’ fans, as there had been a fair amount of confusion about when the show would air on WGN. Before Beth’s passing, it sounded as if it wouldn’t air until sometime in 2020. It may be that with Beth’s death and filming wrapped, everybody involved was anxious to get it on air.

The clip that was shared via Instagram showed Beth talking about her cancer battle as Duane spoke about how he loved her and would do anything for her. Beth was seen dealing with her hair loss as her battle progressed and she noted that if she were to die, she would die in her boots.

Soon after Beth’s death, The Inquisitr revealed that she had still been filming right up until her last hospitalization. In fact, production was supposed to wrap up that same weekend. Once the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was hospitalized, and soon put into a medically-induced coma, the cameras stopped filming.

According to ET Online, Duane moved forward with airing the show because it’s what his wife wanted.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted. Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Duane has not posted to social media much since Beth’s death. However, just ahead of WGN formally announcing the debut of Dog’s Most Wanted, he did share a lovely photo to Instagram. As The Inquisitr indicated, he referred to Beth as his baby and fans loved the sentiment.

There is little doubt that Dog’s Most Wanted will do well for WGN America when it premieres in September. The show follows Duane, Beth, and their crew around as the Chapmans hunt down some of Duane’s most wanted fugitives. However, it also shares an inside look at Beth’s cancer battle and her fight for survival.

WGN will also air a two-day Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon just ahead of the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted. Those old episodes will air on September 3 and September 4 until the new show airs in the evening. Beth Chapman’s death was a heartbreaking one to those who followed her and loved her, and the family’s fans will be thrilled to know that they will be able to see moments from her last pursuits in Dog’s Most Wanted.