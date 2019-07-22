The Men Of ‘The Young And The Restless’ Reveal Love Scene Tricks

There’s no shortage of shirtless men on The Young and the Restless. The no. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama hired five new actors over the past year who have their shirts off from time to time, especially during the hot summer months.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with some of the cast members, including Mark Grossman (Adam Newman), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Tyler Johnson (Theo Vanderway), and Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales).

When word came that Grossman would hit Genoa City as a newly returned-from-the-dead Adam, the character’s former portrayer, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, took to social media to share his support. When ET asked Grossman his secret to looking hot while shirtless, the actor said he cuts out bread and carbs leading up to a shoot. The first time viewers got a look at the new Adam without his shirt on was during a fantasy scene where Adam had a dream about making out with his ex-wife, Sharon (Sharon Case), shortly after he returned to Genoa City.

Meanwhile, the newest addition to the men of GC, Theo actor Tyler Johnson, keeps it simple when getting ready to shed clothes onscreen. He works out more and eats less before he knows he’ll have scenes without his shirt.

The one indisputable fact about soap operas? They’ve got some of the most chiseled guys in the biz. @YandR_CBS is no exception: check out the newest cast members. #YRhttps://t.co/uPKBxvUckj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 20, 2019

Theo’s former friend, Kyle Abbott, also has plenty of love scenes with his fiancée, Lola (Sasha Calle). Mealor gave an unexpected tip that he uses to look especially chiseled when the temperature heats up in the storylines. He uses a sauna suit and goes for a run the day before to shed the water weight. Then, shortly before the cameras roll, he eats a Snickers bar, which is unexpected but apparently works.

As for soap vet Jordi Vilasuso, he works on his tan and then does a couple of push-ups before his character, Rey, hits the sheets with girlfriend, Sharon. He’s no stranger to working with fewer clothes, and this tip has worked for Vilasuso throughout the years.

Nate Hastings actor, Sean Dominic, tries to stay ready all the time because he never knows when Dr. Hastings might have a romantic moment with his current love interest, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Dominic revealed that he maintains a workout schedule that includes some cardio and weights, so he is ready when the scripts call for something sexy.

During the summer on Y&R, the clothes tend to come off more often, and these five guys are ripped and ready.