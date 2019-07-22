‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: ‘Men Tell All’ Includes Action From Greece As Hannah Faces Luke Once More

Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette will primarily focus on bringing Hannah Brown’s men back for the Men Tell All special. However, this one will be a bit different from what viewers usually see, and fans are anxious for spoilers regarding what to expect.

Usually, the MTA is a standalone episode that is pre-taped and doesn’t further the season’s storylines. However, this season, ABC is doing things a little differently. It will not come as a surprise to anybody that Luke Parker will be a focus of Monday night’s show, and it turns out there’s a little more action from filming in Greece that needs to be shown first.

The sneak peek shown after last week’s episode revealed some of this, and a new sneak peek confirms how this will play out. As Monday night’s show begins, viewers will see Hannah prepare for her rose ceremony with Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron. The Bachelorette spoilers tease that those three men will find it interesting that Luke isn’t there, but soon, Parker shows up and things get crazy.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Hannah will walk out, prepared to eliminate one man and reveal her final two. However, she’ll see Luke standing there, and she’ll get quite emotional. She’ll ask what he’s doing there, and he’ll make it sound as if he’s not planning to go anywhere.

Hannah will cry and try to move forward by working around Luke, but The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that he won’t let that happen. As this escalates, the remaining guys will even step in to try and force Luke to back away from Hannah. While tense words are exchanged, somehow this reportedly ends without any physical confrontations.

Will producers step in to break this up or will Luke finally accept his fate and leave? The answer to that question will come at the beginning of Monday night’s show. Then, The Bachelorette spoilers tease, fans will be left hanging again. The show will seemingly shift to the pre-taped Men Tell All, so the next elimination will not be shown until part one of the finale next week.

As The Inquisitr has detailed, Luke was a central focus of this Men Tell All taping. Previews have shown him getting into heated arguments with Hannah and a number of the guys from the season. However, it seems he also talked with host Chris Harrison in front of the audience for a couple of hours before anybody else was brought out.

Harrison teased via his Instagram page that this is an MTA like never before, and he confirmed that it begins with a “dramatic confrontation in Greece.”

Will Luke manage to redeem himself? The Inquisitr shared that according to his brother, The Bachelorette contestant was in tears after filming this MTA and felt that he’d been ambushed. However, spoilers have suggested that he doubles down on everything he’s said and done this season and that things won’t end on a particularly good note.

While all of the Luke segments will seemingly be tense and dramatic, The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there will be some fun emerging during all of this, too. Peter, Tyler, and Jed did not participate, but viewers will see plenty of Mike Johnson, and The Inquisitr noted that viewers may be left all the more anxious to see him as the next Bachelor lead.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that there is likely far more of Luke Parker coming during Monday’s episode than many fans would like, but this apparently will finally be the last that he’s seen during Hannah Brown’s season. Tune in to ABC on Monday, July 22, to see this confrontation in Greece and the juicy Men Tell All, then hang tight for a two-night finale coming up next week.