Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Uses Douglas To Ask Hope To Sleep With Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 23 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will stoop to a new low. It appears that he cannot get his new bride to agree to even share a bed with him. So, what does he do? Call in the help of his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), of course.

If it wasn’t for Douglas, Thomas would still be a single man. He has consistently used his son to get what he wants from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Thomas exploited the special connection between Hope and Douglas for his gain, even coaching the little boy to propose on his behalf.

Now that they are officially Mr. and Mrs. Forrester, Thomas will find that a ring won’t change the true nature of his and Hope’s relationship. B&B fans know that she is still in love with her ex-husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). In fact, she warned Thomas before they tied the knot that she might not be ready for intimacy on their wedding night or even on their honeymoon.

At the time, Thomas told Hope that it would not be a problem. He stated that she was worth waiting for, implying that he was happy to postpone their marital relations until she was ready to consummate their marriage. However, it seems as if the designer has changed his mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will push his agenda. Now that they are husband and wife, he wants to share his bed with the blonde. Since Thomas knows that Hope cannot refuse Douglas, he will once again use his son to do his dirty work.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will coach Douglas to encourage Hope to share the same bed as him. It appears as if the little boy will approach Hope and declare that mommies and daddies share the same bed. Douglas will pretend that he doesn’t understand why Hope and his father aren’t sleeping together.

History has shown that Hope wants to please Douglas. It seems likely that she will share a bed with Thomas for Douglas’s sake. After all, Hope has shown time and again that she is willing to sacrifice herself for the sake of the children. Luckily for Thomas, he knows how to exploit his new wife’s most endearing quality.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.