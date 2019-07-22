‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Gushes Over Co-Star Dacre Montgomery In Behind-The-Scenes Snap

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram account over the weekend to post a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and co-star Dacre Montgomery alongside a caption in which she sings the actor’s praises.

The actress, who plays Eleven in the series, is pictured laying on the floor of a shopping mall next to the Australian star, who plays the character of Billy Hargrove. The two are photographed laughing as they appear exhausted from the scene they shot prior to the photograph being taken.

Millie is dressed in a yellow, short-sleeve shirt with black geometric patterns and baggy black pants, complete with black suspenders and a studded belt. She completes the outfit with white sneakers as her short, brown hair falls loose behind her head and she sports a large red gash on her forehead.

Dacre is photographed in a white tank top and blue jeans, complete with a black belt and black boots. His famed long, blonde curls, fall in a messy pile around his head as he is covered in dirt and soot.

In the 15-year-old’s caption, she tells her 24.5 million Instagram followers that Dacre became one of her favorite people to work with after shooting the third season of the hit Netflix series. She adds that he is incredibly kind and considerate, especially after shooting one of the toughest scenes she’s ever had to shoot in her short acting career.

The post earned almost five million likes in the first day of being posted in addition to hundreds of comments from adoring fans who left encouraging messages for the actors and expressed their love for Millie in particular.

“Both of you were brilliant,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I’m literally on the last episode right now!!!! Love it. Your amazing Millie,” another fan commented, following up with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“You’re so good at acting love it,” one other follower told the young actress.

The 24-year-old actor has also spoken publicly about working with Millie and how much he respects her as an actress.

According to The Independent, Dacre spoke about how exciting it was to shoot the final scenes of the last episode in the third season and gushed over Millie’s talent as an actress.