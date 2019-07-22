La La Anthony Reportedly Skipped A Party At A Strip Club After Rumors Continue That Her & Carmelo Are Splittin

La La Anthony is reportedly not in the partying mood as the breakup rumors between her and husband Carmelo continue.

The Inquisitr previously shared that La La and Carmelo are seemingly spending time alone since the NBA star was caught on a boat with Sara Smiri back in June. While they were spotted having dinner together recently, the two are reportedly living in separate homes as they work on themselves.

Page Six reports that La La has been spending time with her family and attempting to go out. The actress reportedly was at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, July 20. Shortly after, the next stop was reportedly set to be at Scores, a strip club in Atlantic City. Once the group made its way to the club, La La reportedly went upstairs to her hotel room for the night after reportedly giving her brother $10,000 to enjoy himself at the club.

The outlet also claims that soon after the club, she returned to Los Angeles, where she and Carmelo were seen walking to his car after dinner to mixed reviews from their fans, per Celebrity Insider.

The couple has been married since 2010 and has been together since 2003. The alleged cheating scandal comes just months after La La and Carmelo decided to reconcile their marriage after an almost two-year split. The couple separated after Carmelo allegedly father a child with Mia Burkes.

According to OK!, Burkes claimed back in 2017 that she was six months pregnant with Carmelo’s baby. The two reportedly met at a strip club that Carmelo frequented. Shortly after, La La reportedly moved out of the couple’s New York City apartment. In 2016, the former TRL host admitted to Access Hollywood that their marriage was far from perfect.

“If anyone says in 10 years you don’t go through ups and downs, they’re lying to you. We’re in a real relationship.”

E! News shared that the couple is currently having “legal discussions” in terms of their future. La La’s rep stated earlier this month that the couple is focused on making things as seamless as possible for their son, Kiyan, 12.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” the rep shared. “[They] will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

Neither La La nor Carmelo has addressed their divorce rumors publicly as of recent.