Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Phase 5 Is Also Already Set

Marvel Studios rolled out Phase 4 yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con and confirmed 11 projects in the works over the next two years. Many were elated with the announcements from studio president Kevin Feige last night, but others were wanting just a little bit more. Feige decided to stick with a two-year plan, after biting off more than he could chew several years ago when he announced a five-year plan which ended up going awry.

The studio head did confirm, however, that Phase 5 is already locked while speaking with MTV News after the stellar hour and a half panel last night.

“We debated what we should announce today,” Feige said. “Should we announce 4 and 5? We’ve planned them out, we’ve got five years down the road and I was like, I think eleven projects in two years is plenty. Having not mentioned anything for two or three years.”

Phase 4 for the MCU includes five movies and six television series on Disney+ which will all be interwoven and play off each other like never before done in movie/TV history. At the epic conclusion of the panel, Feige confirmed that some major projects were in the works outside of Phase 4 including Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Feige even mentioned that the Fantastic Four and mutants would be coming to the MCU, hopefully in Phase 5, but he did not allude to dates for those properties that have recently been acquired by the studio.

#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before." We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues ???? #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u — MTV NEWS @ SDCC (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019

MTV News also inquired about an upcoming team-up flick since the original Avengers have no plan to assemble anytime soon. When asked if he knew what the new Avengers would look like, Feige confirmed that he did.

“It will be a very different team then we’ve seen before,” he admitted. “That’s what Endgame was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you’ve already met and some people you haven’t met yet.”

Loading...

Feige also confirmed that the studios next big saga will also start to build in Phase 4, much how Thanos was alluded to in Phase 1 of the MCU. The studio head said they debated on mentioning the new underlying story, but decided to keep it quiet. For now, many are speculating a Secret Wars saga, one of the most popular storylines in all of Marvel Comics.

Marvel’s next project to be released is Black Widow, landing in theaters on May 1, 2020.