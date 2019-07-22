‘Big Brother 21’ Week 4 Spoilers: Upcoming POV Ceremony Has The House In Shambles

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Things are really starting to get interesting in the Big Brother house after a somewhat lackluster season so far. While there has been plenty of drama regarding the houseguests and their personalities, game moves have stayed relatively mediocre and on par for the first couple of weeks in the game. After Cliff Hogg won the Head of Household competition, things took a drastic turn, especially after he nominated Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie for eviction.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson walked away with the Power of Veto this past weekend, ensuring that he will be pulled off the block. In the last 24 hours, the house has been in shambles as Christie Murphy is trying to decide whether or not to use her Panic Power at the Power of Veto meeting Monday night. Christie’s power, should she activate it, will let the POV holder (Jackson) elect who he will put on the block as his replacement nominee.

At first, Christie seemed like she did not want to use her power, but has started to lose her mind a little bit after tons of pressure from her roommates on what the best decision is. Even if Christie doesn’t use her power, Cliff will be responsible with putting up a replacement nominee and he still isn’t sure who he wants to put up there next to Jack.

Jack will likely be going home come eviction night.

Bella Wang’s name has been thrown out several times as the replacement, but putting Bella on the block will almost guarantee she goes home, and not Jack based on the numbers. Cliff has made it clear that Jack is his target, so putting Bella on the block might not be the best move for his game.

Cliff and Christie have been discussing working together to make a decision, and the duo is set to talk and make their final decisions on Monday just before the POV ceremony. Cliff is adamant he will be true to his word with Christie and has suggested putting up Analyse Talavera, Holly Allen or Tommy Bracco because they would not go home sitting next to Jack on the block. Almost everyone in the house has been suggested to go on the block, meaning anything can happen come POV meeting night.

Most of the house doesn’t seem too upset to be losing Jack, on the other hand. There has been hardly any campaigning to keep him in the house, and Jack hasn’t been fighting too hard for his cause either. He has mentioned wanting to get home to his dogs and his family and said if it was his time to go, then so be it.

