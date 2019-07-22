Ayesha Curry’s Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Daughter Riley Curry Looks Like Her Dad In Stunning New Photos

Celebrations were in order at the Curry house yesterday.

As fans know, Steph and Ayesha Curry are the proud parents to three kiddos – Riley, Ryan. and Canon. Riley is the eldest of the three kids and she just turned seven-years-old yesterday. The youngster first gained fame when she stole the show at one of her father’s press conferences and since then, fans just cannot get enough of the precocious little girl. Ayesha took to her Instagram account last night to share a few photos of Riley in honor of her birthday.

In the first photo in the series of three, the seven-year-old strikes a pose in a parking lot, wearing her long, dark locks in cornrow braids. She gives a slight smile to the camera, rocking a Golden State Warriors t-shirt and a pair of jeans. On top, the youngster sports a yellow leather jacket to match her father’s team colors. The next image in the series offers a more up-close and personal view with Riley turning her head to the camera and sporting a huge smile on her face. She wears her curly, dark locks up in a high bun along with a powder blue headband.

And last but not least, Riley strikes a pose in front of a table with a doll. She gives a slight smile for the camera as again wears her hair in a topknot, looking all grown up in an adorable pink dress. Since the post went live on Ayesha’s account, it’s earned plenty of attention with over 600,000 likes in addition to 6,700 comments. While some fans chimed in to let Riley know that she looks so beautiful and grown-up, countless others just wished her a happy birthday.

“Hold on all your kids are cancer!!! That’s the best happy birthday to the lovely baby girl! We cancer rule!!,” one follower wrote with a series of emoji.

“She looks just like her dad,” another fan chimed in.

“This girl!! She has the genes like anything amazing!!!!,” another raved.

Steph also shared a photo of his daughter on his own Instagram page in honor of her seventh birthday. Along with a photo of the gorgeous little girl, the NBA star also penned an incredibly sweet caption.

“Big girl turned 7 yesterday. So proud to be your “Dad”. Yep I’m no longer daddy or dada, just Dad. Now waiting for the day she walks in like ‘Whats up Pops! Make me a Sammich!’ Love you Ri,” he wrote.