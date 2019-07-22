Chris Harrison Wants ‘Bachelorette’ Fans To Allow Jed Wyatt A Chance To Explain Himself

Chris Harrison wants fans to reserve their judgement of Jed Wyatt until after he's had the chance to defend himself.

This season of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown has been full of ups and downs and plenty of surprises. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was frontrunner Jed Wyatt being exposed mid-season by his former girlfriend. Once the show had already finished filming and was beginning to show on television, Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens spoke up and made some pretty strong accusations against him and revealed that his intentions for going on the dating show weren’t necessarily pure. While there are plenty of angry Bachelorette fans slamming Wyatt online, the show’s host Chris Harrison wants everyone to hold back their judgment. Harrison believes that Wyatt deserves the chance to defend himself, according to Cosmopolitan.

Stevens claims that she was in a very serious relationship with Wyatt, a budding musician, when he left to go on the show. She knew about his plans to go on The Bachelorette. Although she wasn’t thrilled at the idea, he convinced her that his intention was to go on the show only to gain exposure. He hoped that if he was able to make it to the last four men, he would have the air time necessary to get media attention and boost his career. He reportedly assured Stevens that he wasn’t going on the show to fall in love and that they would continue with their relationship when he returned. Of course, once she saw him professing his feelings for Brown on national television, she was shocked and promptly broke up with him.

Because the news of Wyatt’s alleged secret girlfriend didn’t come out until after the show was done filming, fans haven’t heard or seen Brown’s reaction to the news yet. Fans also don’t yet know how this turn of events has affected their relationship. In addition to Wyatt, Brown still has two other men remaining that are vying for her heart. They include Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber.

Chris Harrison is weighing in on 'Bachelorette' frontrunner Jed Wyatt's major scandals https://t.co/jE5mKW6JUl — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 18, 2019

But Harrison will be asking Wyatt about Stevens during the finale episode, allowing him the chance to speak. The television host emphasized that Wyatt’s side of things has not yet been revealed.

“We heard Jed’s girlfriend speak… And she was emotional, very believable. There’s a lot of things to be said there. Look, we know there was a relationship there… But I wanna hear the rest of it. I wanna hear his side of the story, so let’s give him that chance,” Harrison said.