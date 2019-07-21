NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Smart, Brown, Langford & Draft Picks For Bradley Beal, Per ‘Wiz Of Awes’

Is Bradley Beal a realistic trade target for the Celtics?

The crazy 2019 NBA offseason featured several big names leaving their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. All the superstars on the free agency market may have already found a new home, but with still plenty of time before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season, plenty of blockbuster moves are expected to happen in the coming weeks.

As of now, one of the superstars who is frequently mentioned in trade rumors is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Beal and the Wizards are currently having a negotiation regarding a contract extension, but if they fail to reach an agreement this summer, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post opened up the possibility that both parties may consider heading in different directions.

Once the Wizards officially make him available on the trading block, several NBA teams are expected to express interest in adding him to their roster, including the Boston Celtics. After losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Celtics refused to undergo another rebuild and decided to remain competitive.

The core of Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Enes Kanter may be enough to help the Celtics earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title next season, they should prioritize adding another superstar to their roster.

In the proposed trade deal by Fansided’s Wiz of Awes, the Celtics will be sending a trade package including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2020 first-round pick (top-6 protected), the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2020 first-round pick (top-7 protected), and their own 2021 and 2023 first-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“The Celtics are currently viewed as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. However, both the 76ers and Bucks are viewed as superior to the Celtics. Adding Bradley Beal into the mix would change that notion. By trading for Beal, the Celtics would instantly be in the mix for, not only kings of the East, but championship contenders.”

ICYMI: Bam Adebayo jokes about Bradley Beal tweet but serious about youth clinic. https://t.co/QjkmeK6ZZU — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 16, 2019

If the trade becomes a reality, the Celtics aren’t the only one who will benefit in the deal but also the Wizards. In exchange for Bradley Beal, the Wizards would be acquiring young and promising players in Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Romeo Langford, and future draft picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. The Wizards could also use one of the future draft picks that they could potentially receive from the Celtics to find a team who is willing to absorb John Wall and his lucrative contract.