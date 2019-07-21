Halle Berry Shows Off Her ‘Favorite Pair Of Shoes’ On Instagram & It’s Not What You Think

Halle Berry has a penchant for wowing fans with her mind-blowing Instagram photos. Whether she posts empowering and inspirational messages, flaunts her spectacular figure in sexy pics, or shares jaw-dropping snaps from her incredible workout sessions – as was the case a couple of weeks ago, per a previous report from The Inquisitr – the Catwoman star knows how to reel in some serious engagement and keep her admirers glued to their screen.

Some of the photos that populate her feed are pure gems of photographic art, like the one shared to Instagram in late May. Others talk about self-love and the strength to channel your inner warrior when the need arises. Some of the snapshots that Halle shares with her 5.4 million Instagram followers are simply about fashion and feeling good in your own skin. Others inspire fans to embrace who they are as a person and to let their beauty shine from within.

Her latest photo share offered a little window into Halle’s soul as the 52-year-old stunner took to Instagram to share a snap of her favored “pair of shoes.” In classic Halle Berry style, the gorgeous actress took fans by surprise and put a new spin on the idiom. Instead of showing off a pair of fabulous heels, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress posted a photo of her bare feet, snapped amid a sea of green vegetation.

The photo of Halle’s beautifully pedicured tootsies immediately went viral, garnering more than 7,000 likes within 10 minutes of having been posted. In the space of an hour, the pic racked up a little shy of 30,000 likes in addition to 650 comments.

Halle’s adoring fans more than appreciated the play on words offered by the insightful post and didn’t hesitate to reply in a similar manner.

“Yes… same here,” wrote one person under Halle’s thought-provoking photo.

“Mine too!! I have a pair just like those! Lol!” quipped a second fan.

“Mine too. They’re so comfy,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful, you wear them well,” remarked one of Halle’s male Instagram followers.

While many of the comments that amassed under the photo continued in the same fashion, the pic also sparked a lot of messages of appreciation as fans couldn’t stop gushing over Halle’s beauty.

“Pretty feet for a pretty lady,” penned one of her fans, adding a couple of flattering emoji for emphasis.

“Perfect from head to toe,” read another message, trailed by a hibiscus emoji and a black-heart emoji.

“my favorite goddess,” commented one particularly ardent fan.

Clearly enthused after seeing the photo, one of Halle’s Instagram followers had this to say.