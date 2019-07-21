Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Get Into A Fight Over Their Daughters’ Birthday Party In Latest ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians can apparently expect more epic fights between the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

In a clip from the show’s upcoming season, the eldest Kardashian sisters Kim and Kourtney are going head-to-head over a party the two are throwing for their daughters North West and Penelope Disick respectively. People reports that the fight between the sisters began when Kourtney critiqued the menu for the party. The Poosh founder, who is known for her healthy lifestyle and organic diet, took issue with Kim’s plans to have a plethora of candy available for the kids at the Candy Land-themed birthday bash. Kourtney suggests that the candy served at the party be “not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” to which Kim immediately objected.

“Show me some,” Kim replies skeptically, adding, “It’s a Candy Land-themed party! That’s what the party is about. Candy Land. It’s not f—ing Gluten Free Land over here.”

Kourtney then suggests that her sister changes the theme of the party. She also suggests that the two sisters have their own parties where they can serve the treats that they both want.

Eventually, the joint party was filled with candy for guests to enjoy. The bash was co-hosted by Kim and Kourtney and took place at Kourtney’s house. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick arrived at the party with his girlfriend Sofia Richie. Khloe was also in attendance to celebrate her nieces.

Both North and Penelope wore matching rainbow outfits and indulged in a variety of sweet treats at the party. Kourtney broke down the details of the party on Poosh back in June from the food to the rainbow walkway to the cousins’ costumes.

“In Kourt’s backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” the post shared. “Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it.”

While the drama between the sisters was seemingly resolved in time for the festivities, the new season of KUWTK is slated to delve more into the friendship between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. The Inquisitr previously shared that in a clip from the show, Khloe asks Kylie if she misses Jordyn after she was caught cuddled up with Tristan Thompson back in February. While she doesn’t confirm if she does miss her longtime friend, she tells her sister that the situation, “needed to happen for a reason.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!