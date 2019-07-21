‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Moves Into $15,000 Per Month Beach Rental Amid Search For ‘Forever Home’

Shannon Beador is hunting for a place to put down new roots.

Shannon Beador has moved out of her former home in Newport Beach, California and into a new beachfront rental.

After the former rental home of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member sold in June, she and her three daughters, including 18-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, relocated to a new place on the beach, which Beador is reportedly playing $15,000 per month to live in for the summer.

“Shannon is loving living on the beach right now. She can wake up and walk to the ocean in minutes, and she does not care how much it costs because this house is giving her the serenity that she needs right now,” a source revealed to Radar Online on July 19.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Beador went through major hardships during the time she was married to now-ex-husband David Beador, and after their divorce, she was understandably upset to learn that he had moved on from their relationship with someone new, and younger.

Although Beador reportedly enjoyed a couple of post-divorce romances herself, they have seemingly proven to be short-lived. Meanwhile, David and his girlfriend, Lesley Cook, have been going strong ever since they began dating, only months after his split from Beador.

While Beador is reportedly loving her new life with her daughters at the beach, the Radar Online insider revealed that she will only be renting her new home for the summer and hopes to find a permanent place for the three of them soon. After all, she doesn’t love having to move frequently, nor does she want to be throwing away her hard-earned money.

As for Beador’s love life, the insider said she is currently dating around and continuing to host get-togethers at her new beach place.

“She has gone through the storm and has come out on the other side. It has made her who she is today and Shannon knows that everything happened exactly like it was supposed to happen,” the source said.

Beador and her now-ex-husband parted ways in late 2017 after 17 years of marriage and three children. Since then, they have been sharing custody of their kids as Beador attempts to move on from their troubled relationship for good.

To see more of Beador, her co-stars, and her family, don’t miss the upcoming Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.