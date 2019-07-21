La La & Carmelo Anthony Spotted Having Dinner Together Amid Cheating Scandal

La La and Carmelo Anthony may be patching things up as the accusations that he had an affair with Sara Smiri.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple has been reportedly living in separate homes since Carmelo was seen on a boat with Smiri back in June, just one day after La La’s birthday. The couple is reportedly still cordial for the sake of their son, Kiyan, 12. Fans of the couple, however, may have hope for the two after they were seen together in a car and driving away after leaving a restaurant on Saturday, July 20, per Celebrity Insider.

The photo of the two shows that they were both attempting to maintain a low profile to avoid being captured by photographers. In the snapshot, La La is wearing a white hat with her eyes hidden. Carmelo opted to wear sunglasses, a t-shirt and neon shorts for the photo.

Many of the couple’s fans had comments about seeing them together for the first time post-scandal. While some of them were happy to see the two together, some were upset to see that La La seemingly hadn’t moved on from her husband of nine years.

“This is special and says so much about the bond you guys share. Apparently, you can’t be on a boat with the opposite gender anymore, or it’s cheating,” one follower commented.

“Stop torturing this woman and set her free so she can be with a deserving king; not a court jester! You’ve proven you want no parts of what she offers,” another follower chimed in.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony haven't been on the best of terms since last year. But they are reportedly back together ❤️ https://t.co/CUuN858JIk pic.twitter.com/lGz90vC8Fb — Complex (@Complex) December 19, 2018

Carmelo has maintained his innocence in the scandal. The former New York Knicks player stated in a TMZ Sports video that he and Smiri were on the boat together for a “business trip,” and also mentioned in the video that Smiri’s husband was accompanying them on the trip as well.

La La Anthony hangs with Carmelo after cheating rumors Practically a month after Carmelo…https://t.co/UbO5PSDWOk… pic.twitter.com/jvuLqsRjkv — GoCeeps (@GoCeeps) July 16, 2019

La La and Carmelo married in 2010 after dating since 2003. The two briefly separated in 2017 but revealed that they were back together via Instagram in December 2018. The couple decided to call it quits for the first time when Carmelo allegedly cheated on La La and got the woman pregnant. Neither La La nor Carmelo has confirmed if those rumors are true.

While the two were on seemingly good terms before the scandal made headlines, La La rarely posted a photo with her husband on her Instagram page. The Power actress’s last acknowledgment of her husband online is when she shared a photo of Kiyan and Carmelo in a Father’s Day tribute. La La referred to Carmelo as their son’s “hero” in the caption.