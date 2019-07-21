Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are Said To Be Bonded To Archie, They Are ‘Always Asking After Him’

The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not be so tight at the moment, but their children are bonded together.

Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis are said to be besotted with their first cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, reveals Express. Recent pictures at a polo event show that the little Cambridges are very interested in baby Archie, but a royal source says that the cousins ask for the baby regularly, especially Charlotte.

“Charlotte treats Meghan and Harry’s son like a little doll and is always asking after him.”

The duchesses and their children gathered at a charity polo match to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play, which provided a rare opportunity to photograph the whole brood on a day out in the country at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. Archie was cradled in a white blanket in the arms of Duchess Meghan for most of the day, as she watched on.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte kicked a soccer ball around, but kept checking in on their little cousin to make sure he was okay. The royal insider said that the kids were having “a blast” together, and that Charlotte can keep up with George, and often politely tells him what to do.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids (Including Louis and Archie!) to Polo Match https://t.co/ZzliZ6CDlz pic.twitter.com/vJqSRDyciT — Parents (@parentsmagazine) July 14, 2019

Though she is the younger sibling, Princess Charlotte seems to be a good match for Prince George’s level of energy.

“Charlotte’s a bit of a tomboy and loves climbing and sports. Although Charlotte’s much bossier than George, she looks up to him.They squabble over small things like toys, but the majority of the time they get along.”

Harper’s Bazaar explained that the public took note of the fact that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were spotted together twice within one week, with the second time including their whole family at the charity polo match, thinking that this is progress in what looked to be a chilly relationship.

But those who saw the photos thought that it looked like a day out with two moms and their kids. Prince Louis, still a toddler, was playing with his mother’s sunglasses and getting into everything, while the older kids stayed occupied with a ball and snacks.

While Duchess Meghan shielded baby Archie from the sun in the photographs, she allowed his little cousins to say hello and check in on the new addition to the royal family, making it seem like all was at least normal if not chummy.