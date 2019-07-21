The ‘Big Little Lies’ Finale Has Some Big Questions To Answer

**The following includes spoilers if you aren’t up to date on Big Little Lies before the finale.

Things are going down Sunday night on the series finale of Big Little Lies on HBO as the writers have a lot of wrapping up to do.

While HBO executives are promising a “satisfying ending” to the drama of the ladies of Monterey, many fans, and Town & Country believe that Big Little Lies has a mountain of questions to answer in the finale if this is truly the end of the road for Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

True to the name of the series, each of the women in the “Monterey Five” is hiding some secrets from each other and from the police, starting with Renata Klein, played by Laura Dern, who is still with her husband, in her house, despite being drained of nearly all of her assets by a bankruptcy court in an effort to maintain the appearance of a happy family.

Her husband Gordon has plunged the family into chaos, yet she hasn’t cut him loose, but he should, according to writer Chloe Foussianes of Town & Country.

“Renata isn’t only the family’s breadwinner, but its only functioning adult—and she can’t afford to clean up after Gordon’s toy train-collecting mishegas anymore. Let him have it, Renata.”

In #BigLittleLies S2E7 (season finale): Celeste questions Mary Louise about a tragic event from Perry’s childhood; Madeline worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart. “I Want to Know” debuts Sunday, July 21 at 9PM on @HBO: https://t.co/NFxsDjI3EP pic.twitter.com/SQR7OVDS6f — HBO PR (@HBOPR) July 18, 2019

This entire season, fans have been watching Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) unravel, and wondering if and when she was going to shout from the rooftops that she killed Perry (albeit with some serious extenuating circumstances). After her mother’s stroke, she has had a chance to talk to and confide in someone who can’t talk back, and last week, she confessed her crime, believing that her comatose mother couldn’t hear her. Police aren’t looking at Bonnie, so will she come clean to clear her own slate?

Viewers saw the custody battle between Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) heat up last week, and Celeste seemed to be on the losing end, but there was a caveat, a cross-examination is seemingly on the horizon. Celeste is a lawyer, and will be taking over on Sunday night, hopefully, to ask Mary Louise what role she played in raising a violent son.

Related to Celeste’s case, is the matter of Jane, played by Shailene Woodley. The Monterey Police are thought to be honing in on Jane for Perry’s death, and viewers know this isn’t the case. Already under pressure, and still suffering with PTSD, Jane is vulnerable as she is scared that Mary Louise will come for Ziggy next.

If the series truly wraps up tonight, the writers and the cast have a lot of heavy lifting to do.