Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Mark Grossman Teases Adam And Chelsea

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea and Adam fans may have something to smile about sometime in the next few weeks or months.

When Adam (then Justin Hartley) supposedly died three years ago, he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) were desperately in love and living a beautiful life together with their son, Connor. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) took to heart Adam’s request that he take care of Chelsea and Connor, and Nick and Chelsea fell in love and got engaged. However, Chelsea abruptly left town, leaving Nick with a broken heart.

Now, actor Mark Grossman brings Adam Newman back to Genoa City. Chelsea is back, too. While Adam expected to pick up right where they left off, Chelsea came back. with a new husband in the form of Calvin (John Burke).

After Calvin suddenly died, Adam felt he and Chelsea could start again, but she didn’t seem to feel the same way. Instead, Nick and Chelsea seem to grow closer, which is difficult for one-time super couple “Chadam” — Chelsea plus Adam — fans to see.

Currently, Adam is suing Nick for custody of Christian, and Chelsea fears that Adam will come for Connor next. While the unexpected angst between Chelsea and Adam makes for good, soapy drama, fans cannot help but worry about the couple’s future.

Grossman recently discussed his journey to bring the youngest Newman brother back to life with CBS Soaps In Depth.

He teased some possibly good news for Chelsea and Adam fans during the interview. That actor believes Adam is “a good guy at heart, but very wounded. He suffers from abandonment… and trust issues.”

Because he didn’t grow up like his Newman siblings, Adam feels like he doesn’t fit into the world of his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and that causes a lot of his drama. Chelsea appearing to choose Nick over him must be killing Adam inside, but he is getting at least some measure of revenge by taking Dark Horse and suing for custody of Christian. For now, Adam’s bold moves seem to be driving Chelsea away instead of bringing them closer.

However, Grossman believes that things between his on-screen alter ego and Chelsea could change soon.

“I feel like Adam and Chelsea have something special,” Grossman said. “I’m excited about where this story is going to go! I hope fans enjoy the drama!”

It sounds like there may be some good news on the horizon for “Chadam” ‘shippers. Of course, Adam still seems to have some unfinished business with Sharon (Sharon Case), according to The Inquisitr.