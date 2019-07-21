‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Which Of ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Men Are Contenders To Lead Next Season?

Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season is almost over and fans are already buzzing about the next season of The Bachelor. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise will air before an announcement is made about a new lead who will hand out roses next winter, but it seems likely that one of Hannah’s men will get the nod. At this point, spoilers suggest that the likeliest contenders are Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, and Mike Johnson.

Of course, all of this speculation is based on The Bachelorette spoilers regarding Hannah’s season ending and where some of the last bachelors eliminated seem to stand. For example, given Luke Parker’s experience this season, it doesn’t sound as if he’s being seriously considered, nor does it seem like he would be interested.

In addition, spoilers and real-life headlines would seem to knock Jed Wyatt out of consideration. Many Bachelorette fans have been hoping that Tyler would be unavailable too, but at least at this point, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

In fact, spoiler king Reality Steve recently noted that Tyler’s mom was seemingly telling a lot of people at a watch party in Florida last week that her son is going to be the next Bachelor. It’s entirely possible that Tyler’s mom has been telling people this, and it’s quite likely that he has been approached by producers about the idea. However, it’s highly unlikely that production has already made a formal decision on this front.

Neither Tyler or Peter have been eliminated by Hannah yet in terms of what has aired on ABC. The Bachelorette spoilers, however, have indicated that Peter will be eliminated by Hannah once the next rose ceremony takes place, and Tyler will be eliminated in favor of Jed during the final rose ceremony.

Given that Peter made it through overnights, he is certainly a frontrunner too. There has been some off-screen drama connected to allegations from his ex-girlfriend about how their relationship ended a few months ago, but that probably isn’t enough to remove him from consideration.

In addition, Mike has been a favorite of viewers much of the season and despite being eliminated a while back, it sounds as if he still is being considered by producers. Not only have fans loved him, but he would also give the network the opportunity to cast their first black Bachelor. Rumors suggest that at the Men Tell All taping, he was definitely positioned in such a way to ramp up speculation that he could be the next lead.

ET Online shares that show host Chris Harrison admitted that they have several good contenders and that they “kind of have an embarrassment of riches” when it comes to picking the next Bachelor.

The site noted the same three supposed frontrunners of Tyler, Peter, and Mike. In fact, Harrison told People that Mike is one of his favorite contestants they’ve ever had on the show, noting that he considers Johnson to be a good friend and details that Mike gives great hugs, smiles, and advice.

It would be unusual for production to pick a Bachelor who finished as far down as Mike. However, it wouldn’t be completely unheard of based on franchise history. Johnson ended up essentially in sixth place, which mirrors where Hannah herself was eliminated by Colton Underwood during his Bachelor run.

Previous Bachelors Juan Pablo Galavis and Jake Pavelka finished in similar spots ahead of being cast for their runs. Some fans might argue that those weren’t seasons that the network should necessarily look to mirror, but Mike does seem to give off a different vibe from either of those men.

Would the producers pass over both Tyler and Peter to cast Mike? Could they end up passing over all three of these guys from Hannah’s crew and go with somebody from Bachelor in Paradise or even a previous season?

Those possibilities could happen, but at this point, it seems virtually guaranteed that it’ll be either Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, or Mike Johnson as the next Bachelor. In all likelihood, fans won’t get a firm answer on this front until early fall.

This decision won’t be announced at The Bachelorette After the Final Rose, as it’s too soon. However, it very well could come during the Bachelor in Paradise finale or right after that, which will hit just a couple of weeks or so before the next season begins to film. Fans will be anxious to see which man will be handing out roses this winter and no matter which guy production picks, it seems as if viewers will have a lot to get excited about.