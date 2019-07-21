’90 Day Fiancé’: Fernanda Flores Opens About Why She Left The Series

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores is opening up about the reason she decided to step away from the TLC franchise in a new video, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Flores appeared on the sixth season of the show with her estranged husband Jonathan Rivera. The couple met in a nightclub while Rivera was on vacation in Mexico and immediately hit it off on the dance floor. After falling in love with the Mexican bombshell, Rivera, who lives in Lumberton, North Carolina, applied for the K-1 visa to bring his lady to the United States. The couple got married in May 2018, but the marriage didn’t last very long and they announced their separation in January 2019.

After their separation, Rivera returned to the show to give updates on the relationship but Flores was nowhere to be seen. Fans of the show were curious about Flores’ absence and took to Instagram to question the aspiring model, during a Q&A session. Flores posted a video to her YouTube channel, where she addressed her reason for leaving the show and other questions from fans.

“The producers reached out to me when we separated, the same as they did to him. He answered them, he talked to them, he filmed with them, but I didn’t,” Flores began.

She then went on to say she was never paid while appearing on the show, but her estranged husband was given a salary.

“The reason why I didn’t is, I got zero from the show. I got no money from it. He did. And I thought that was really, really unfair,” she claimed. “I came here without money. And I had to get help from my family.”

Flores noted that the producers of the show “never cared about me or my situation” and they never tried helped her out.

Flores has since moved to Chicago to be with her family and pursue her dream of being a model and a YouTube sensation, while Rivera has remained in North Carolina. Earlier this year, the realtor began posting photos of a mystery woman and later revealed that he had officially moved on, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In a previous video, Flores accused her estranged husband of being abusive and claimed she feared for her life during the relationship. She also explained that she knows Rivera cheated on her throughout their relationship and she even had some words for Rivera’s new flame. The Mexico native bashed Rivera’s new girlfriend for dating a man who is technically still married.

“How you don’t respect yourself as a woman? Divorce first and then, we’ll see, right?” Flores questioned.

Rivera has denied the allegations of cheating and abuse.