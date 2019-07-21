Gisele Bundchen Posts Picture With Twin Patricia And Instagram Can’t Handle How Pretty The Sisters Are

Somehow, Gisele Bundchen and her twin Patricia are both the pretty sister.

The supermodel posted a sweet picture with her sister this weekend as the two celebrated their 39th birthday. The Instagram snap was a huge hit with fans, garnering thousands of birthday well-wishes from followers across the globe along with scores of compliments on the pretty sisters. The picture prompted scores of people to comment “Que lindo!,” which means “How beautiful!” in the sisters’ native Portuguese.

Gisele had her own sweet message for her sister, which she delivered in both Portuguese and English.

“Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart,” she wrote. “I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!”

Gisele’s sister Patricia may not be an international supermodel like Gisele, but she still has been in the spotlight a bit over the years. As Who What Wear noted in a 2015 report, Gisele had posted another collage of her sister for their birthday.

“Despite the fact that Gisele is the world’s top-earning model, married to famous football star Tom Brady, and followed around everywhere she goes, Patricia has managed to keep a relatively low profile through it all. (And, less surprisingly, she is gorgeous.)”

Patricia isn’t the only beautiful sister in the family. Gisele actually comes from a big family with four sisters, including younger sister Gabriela, who had her own stint in modeling. As The Inquisitr noted, Gisele and Gabriela appeared together in New York back in 2013 to celebrate Gisele’s new BLK DNM ad campaign. Gisele shared an Instagram picture of the sisters together, prompting plenty of attention for her little sis.

Tom Brady had some kind words for his sister-in-law on her birthday as well, posting a sweet message on his wife’s Instagram post for Patricia. Tom had his own message for Gisele, posting a picture of the supermodel without makeup and a fawning message.

“Happy Birthday Mamai! You are the light that illuminates our days ❤️❤️!!!! We love you so much!!,” Brady wrote in Portuguese.

While Gisele Bundchen may be away from her sister for their birthday, Gisele did get a chance to enjoy one last family vacation before things get very busy for her husband. The family has shared some pictures and video from their trip to Costa Rica this week, which comes just a few days before Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will open training camp as the team starts its Super Bowl defense.