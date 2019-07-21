Princess Beatrice Engagement Reportedly Expected Soon

It seems that sources believe that there might be another royal engagement coming up, and this time, all eyes are on Princess Beatrice and her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

RadarOnline is reporting that Princess Beatrice of York will soon tie the knot with her boyfriend, Mozzi. The couple met at her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding and are almost always together. Royal journalist Richard Eden says that an engagement could be announced at any time.

“People [are] saying that it won’t be long before Bea does the same [as Eugenie].”

Another source says that things are moving quickly with the two, and things have been discussed among friends.

“Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time… it’s already been discussed by her friends.”

But like many royal relationships, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi’s is not without controversy, and this one has more than most, as Bea’s beau already has a child from a previous relationship. Mozzi was engaged to a woman named Dara Huang — who is the mother of his 2-year-old son, Wolfie — and is said to have dumped her for Princess Beatrice. Friends say that Mozzi has not abandoned his son, but did split with Huang.

Huang’s father, Po Tien, argues that Princess Beatrice and family knew very well that Edoardo was still with Dara Huang, as they reportedly bought the baby a christening gift. Tien revealed that his daughter found out about Edoardo’s relationship with the princess in the media like everyone else, per RadarOnline.

Friends claim that at the time during which Mozzi met Princess Beatrice, he was still living with Huang and their son. Huang, 37, has so far not commented herself about the scandal. A source said, “Her only concern is for the welfare of their son.”

The Sun is reporting that bookies have suspended betting on when Princess Beatrice will get engaged after friends allegedly reported that it won’t be long before the couple marries.

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were spotted recently in Tuscany — at the wedding of friends Ed Tang and auctioneer John Auerbach — and observers noted that it won’t be long until the happy couple does the same. Odds were 2/5 for plans of wedding bells to be revealed by the end of the year, but betting firm Ladbrokes has now stopped taking bets.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes shared that the company is so confident of the end result that they have suspended betting.