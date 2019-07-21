Chris Harrison Says He Doesn’t Know If ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Will End Up With A Liar

Out of 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's three remaining men, two have been accused of having bad intentions.

Before just about every new season of the The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, the show’s host Chris Harrison always says that it will be the most dramatic season yet. Thus far, Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has held true to that claim. This season has been filled with tears, lying, fighting and a whole lot of surprises. As we’re coming to the end of the journey now, there are still a lot of questions. The biggest one is likely whether or not Brown finds happiness in the end. As for who she ends up with, Harrison isn’t saying, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Early on in the season, frontrunner Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, went public to claim that they were still in a serious relationship when he left to go on the show. Stevens said that Wyatt’s whole intention for going on the show in the first place was to gain exposure and boost his career as a budding musician. He told her that he had no plans to fall in love with Brown and only wanted to get to the final four, as that would give him significant air time. They planned to continue on with their relationship once he returned. However, once Stevens saw Wyatt professing his feelings for Brown on national television, she promptly ended the relationship.

As if one contestant being misleading about their intentions wasn’t enough, Peter Weber’s former girlfriend Calee Lutes has also come forward to make significant accusations against him. She claimed he dumped her right around when he found out he was going to go on the show.

Just a few of the men we can't wait to see again on Monday's #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/MShhtiJsLB — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 20, 2019

During a recent interview, Harrison was asked whether or not Brown ends up with a liar. He insisted that we’ll have to wait until the finale to get the answers we’re looking for.

Loading...

“I really don’t know [if she ends up with a liar]. I don’t know. That remains to be seen. We will find out and that’s part of the beauty of the live finale is I don’t know what’s going to happen. With Peter, with Tyler, with Jed, with all of them. I think there’s a lot of questions to be answered.”

Recently, Brown has assured everyone that she is happy now.