Vanessa Marcil Reacts To Son Kassius’ Beautiful Reunion With Dad Brian Austin Green On ‘90210’ Set In Canada

The 'BH90210' star reconnected with his teen son after an alleged estrangement.

All is right in Vanessa Marcil’s world. The actress says she is “so happy” that her 17-year-old son, Kassius, has been able to spend time with his dad, actor Brian Austin Green, on the set of BH90210, the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 revival that is currently wrapping production in Vancouver.

Kassius Marcil-Green reunited with his famous father for a whirlwind trip after a rumored lengthy estrangement, according to People. Kassius also documented the trip on Instagram, noting that he and his dad had no idea they had the same brown leather bag from Coach.

The trip also included a father-son bike tour of the sea wall, and Kassius captioned photos of the iconic 90210 Peach Pit and other behind-the-scenes snaps from the highly anticipated revival series.

“I’m so happy I’ve gotten to be here and see the cast my dad worked with for so long again,” Kassius wrote.

Green, who will reprise his role as David Silver on BH90210, also shared a series of sweet photos of his eldest son standing by a body of water, which prompted the actor’s co-star, Tori Spelling, to describe Green’s son as “beautiful inside and out.”

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know him,” Spelling commented of Kassius.

Marcil, who got into a relationship with Green after meeting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late 1990s, welcomed Kassius with her co-star in 2002. The couple split when Kassius was a baby. But last fall, Marcil accused Green and his wife, Megan Fox, of “completely” cutting Kassius out of their lives, according to Us Weekly.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Marcil claimed that the estrangement started after Green and Fox requested and were denied full custody of Kassius. At the time, Marcil said Kassius no longer had a bedroom at his dad’s house. The General Hospital veteran also alleged that Kassius had no relationship with his father’s other three children with Fox and had not even met his 2-year-old brother, Journey. Marcil explained that she never spoke publicly about her custody battle with Green because she wanted to protect Kassius from the media, but she revealed that her son was “heartbroken” that his dad allegedly cut him out of his life.

Now, Marcil is thrilled by her son’s reconnection with his famous dad. The actress shared her excitement by first announcing on Instagram that Kassius had been “invited” to visit his father on-set in Canada, then later by reposting Kassius’ Instagram photo of the Peach Pit and noted that Kassius has “always been proud of his dad.”

“We all are grateful that they are coming back together. Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. #LoveWins.”

After Kassius returned from his trip with his dad, Marcil posted a photo of him to reveal that he was back home and that “all is right in the world.”

Loading...

Kassius also posted a final photo of the city of Vancouver to reflect on his reunion with his dad.

“I can’t believe the week’s over already!!” the teen posted to Instagram. “I’ve had such an amazing time here getting to be with my dad again and getting to hang out with him and the rest of the cast on set.”

The BH90210 reboot premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Fox.