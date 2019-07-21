‘Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness’ Confirmed For 2021 With Scarlet Witch

There is so much information coming out regarding Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the studio’s panel is currently underway at San Diego Comic-Con. Movies including Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder were all announced with corresponding release dates. Perhaps one of the biggest reveals of the night was the announcement of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Benedict Cumberbatch graced the stage to confirm he would be back as the Master of the Mystic Arts, according to CNET. Shortly after Doctor Strange arrived on stage, he was followed by none other than Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) who confirmed she would also be in the upcoming movie.

It was also reported that Doctor Strange 2 will tie into WandaVision, a new Disney + program which will debut in Spring, 2021. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige claimed that this would be the MCU’s first scary movie, while also confirming Nightmare as the movie’s main villain. Scott Derrickson will return to direct the Doctor Strange sequel, which has no other attached cast members at this time.

The multiverse was teased in Spider-Man: Far From Home but it turned out to be a wash when it was revealed Mysterio/Quentin Beck was not from another timeline or universe, but just your run of the mill human from present-day Earth.

Doctor Strange 2 will be the sixth project from now from Marvel Studios, falling in line behind three other films and two Disney + projects.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/yQCqwxEB3n — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) July 21, 2019

Here is the current timeline for Phase 4:

May 1, 2020: Black Widow

Fall 2020: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

November 6, 2020: The Eternals

February 12, 2021: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spring 2021: WandaVision (Disney+)

May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Spring 2021: Loki (Disney+)

Summer 2021: What If (Disney+)

Fall 2021: Hawkeye (Disney+)

November 5, 2021: Thor: Love and Thunder

It is now 100 percent confirmed that Disney+ Marvel programs will be integrated into Phase 4 and the movies and shows will play off one another and live within the same universe.

Loading...

This is only two years of upcoming projects, and many fans were wondering what was to come for characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man. It looks like Black Panther 2 could be three years out as it was confirmed to be in production, as well as a third Spider-Man flick. Also absent from the Hall H panel was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The James Gunn film was expected to be discussed or at least assigned a release date, but mum was the word regarding the team-up franchise.

Disney’s D23 Expo is set to happen next month, meaning there is probably more announcements coming from Marvel Studios.