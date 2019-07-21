Patrick Stewart Unveils First Full Trailer For New ‘Star Trek’ Series

Patrick Stewart’s Jean Luc Picard is going on a new adventure in space. On Saturday, the actor’s official Twitter account shared the first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard which is set to premiere next year. The promotional clip reveals that the new series will see the return of other characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Voyager like Data Seven of Nine, Data, and Hugh the Borg.

As Gizmodo reports, the story picks up after Picard has retired from Star Fleet. Despite his retirement, he has been called to assemble to a new team because of a looming danger.

Stewart has said that he almost said no to the prospect of coming back to the Star Trek franchise until he heard the premise for the new series.

“I agreed to a meeting with the people who were going to produce this new version of Star Trek only because I wanted to seriously and respectfully explain to them why I was turning the project down,” he said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment” I heard just enough to realize this was something very unusual, and I was intrigued.”

He went on to say that he was initially reluctant to say yes because he was concerned that the role would be something of a caricature of his past iterations.

“What I was afraid of was … this was going to be jokey, and I didn’t want to do that,’ he continued. “I asked a lot of questions and the answers were all very satisfying.”

CNET reports that Stewart will be playing alongside actors like Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera. Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Jonathan Del Arco will also be back to play Data, Seven Of Nine, and Hugh The Borg, respectively.

What are you most excited to see in the new series? #StarTrekPicard #SDCC #StarTrekSDCC pic.twitter.com/SfobSAhYOo — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 20, 2019

Loading...

Star Trek: Picard will be streamed on CBS All Access. As CNET reports, at San Diego Comic-Con the creators of the show said that the show will be very different from Star Trek: Discovery which is also on CBS: All Access. The also said that Patrick Stewart encouraged them to “think out of the box” but to also think about what fans love the most about the Star Trek franchise and Picard.

It’s clear that fans are excited about the new series as it was a leading trending topic on Twitter for hours on Saturday. We’ll just have to wait and see what Jean-Luc Picard does in this new frontier.