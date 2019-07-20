‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Discuss The Possibility Of A Thanos Return

Thanos is dead. Everyone saw it happen at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but of course there are those who are wondering if it’s possible for the character to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After different timelines were introduced in Endgame and explained by the Ancient One, along with the rumors of the multiverse, no one is ever really dead in the MCU it seems.

During San Diego Comic-Con this week, Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked by CinemaBlend if a Thanos return was possible.

“It totally depends on your opinion of the multiverse and how you’re going to go forward with the idea of using characters who are gone, right? Certainly, comic book readers are pretty down with that. ‘Any way you can give me that character, give it to me.’ My grandmother’s not down with that. She knows Tony died. She knows that Thanos died. ‘Why is he back?’ … So the question becomes, what path will Marvel take going forward? I love the idea that things matter. They stick, and you don’t get a lot of get out of jail free cards.”

Why would anyone want Thanos to return anyway? Well, he’s quite possibly the greatest superhero movie villain that’s ever been portrayed on screen. It all comes down to personal opinion, but Marvel Studios achieved greatness when they constructed the Thanos that millions of viewers saw played out by Josh Brolin to perfection. Not only was the acting a smash, but the character design and CGI were unparalleled in today’s media landscape.

Many are questioning if the newest big bad in the MCU could even hold a candle to Thanos, which also answers why some would want him back in the future. McFeely said that if Thanos were ever to return, it would totally be in the hands of studio head Kevin Feige. The writer noted that he wouldn’t “put anything past him,” and that he’s capable of delivering surprises that no one sees coming.

McFeely also said that Feige has “trained” the MCU audience after 11 years to always be expecting more, and the best, so ruling out a Thanos return at this point in time is not a definite.

Feige is expected to take the stage later today at Comic-Con in an hour-and-a-half-long presentation in the legendary Hall H. The studio head is expected to reveal some of the upcoming movies in Phase 4, while a rumored reuniting of the cast of Avengers: Endgame is also expected to take place on stage.