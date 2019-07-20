‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Billy Confesses His Deepest Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of July 22 brings an unspeakable confession from Billy. Plus, Nick loses it, Nikki cries over imagining life without Victor, Lauren knows Kevin is hiding something, and Kyle threatens to make Theo pay.

Billy (Jason Thompson) finally admits that he took a gun from the Abbott mansion and fantasized about killing Adam (Mark Grossman). The tortured father finds writing on the wall that says “Adam,” and Billy is sure that Delia is trying to tell him something. He also hears her giggling in his hallucinations. Billy is falling into a deep, dark well of pain, and it looks like things could end badly if he’s not able to get help.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) face off in court over Christian, and things do not go well for Nick. Nick hugs Christian and cries. A slammed fist in anger shows that the hearing is not going well for Nick, and now Christian could end up losing the only father he’s ever known.

Speaking of fathers, Nick’s own father, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a surprising decision that breaks Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) heart. The Mustache cannot stand living a life of forgetfulness, and he lets Nikki know. According to The Inquisitr, Victor decides to put his experimental treatments on pause in hopes of regaining his memory. Nikki cries at the thought of losing Victor, and she urges him to continue fighting the good fight no matter what type of medication he ends up taking.

Elsewhere, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) knows that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is hiding something. She is suspicious because he has not gone back home to be with Bella. Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is acting cagey and making unusual decisions, Lauren is going to get to the bottom of the situation and find out what is going on with her husband and his brother.

Finally, things are not great with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson). Lola (Sasha Calle) has made it clear she wants all the details of Kyle’s past in New York City before she marries him. In an effort to uncover the truth, Lola asked Theo about Kyle, and while Theo wasn’t very forthcoming, he did mention plenty of crazy parties with lots of blonde women. Kyle also warned Summer (Hunter King) about Theo’s partying ways, and now these two former friends come to blows when Kyle warns Theo that he’ll pay.