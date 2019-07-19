Watch Liverpool FC Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Club Friendly From Notre Dame

European champions Liverpool FC kick off their United States preseason tour against German Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund.

English Premier League club Liverpool FC and Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga both missed the championships of their respective domestic leagues by two points or less last season, as noted by Sky Sports. And on Friday, both teams will be facing off as they travel to the United States and get their preseason campaigns underway in a club friendly match. Though Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by just one point, the Reds blew through Europe to capture the UEFA Champions League title for the second time — their sixth European title overall. Dortmund, meanwhile, was eliminated at the Round of 16 by Tottenham Hotspur. But both will be on the pitch in the preseason game that will live stream from Notre Dame.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. Borussia Dortmund preseason club friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Friday, July 19, at the iconic, 77,600-seat Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. That start time will be 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, July 20, while in Germany, that start time will be 2 a.m. Central European Time. Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 2 a.m., in the same time zone as Germany. In India, the Premier League vs. Bundesliga preseason match kicks off at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Liverpool will be without their two star strikers, Egypt’s Mo Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane, both of whom are still fresh off their national team Africa Cup of Nations campaigns. In fact, as The Inquisitr reported, Mane played in the AFCON final on Friday — where his team lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Algeria — meaning last season’s 26-goal scorer across all competitions will likely be missing from the Liverpool lineup for most, if not all of the preseason.

Dortmund lost American star Christian Pulisic to Chelsea over the summer, but gained once and future BVB star Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich, while also picking up Belgium international Thorgan Hazard from another Bundesliga rival, Borussia Mönchengladbach, according to 90min.com.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. Borussia Dortmund club friendly match stream live from Indiana, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the preseason exhibition Reds vs. BVB match stream live on their TV sets.

There is also a way to watch the club friendly game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee being required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Friday’s Liverpool-Dortmund tune-up live stream for free.

Loading...

For fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials, a pay-per-view stream will also be available in the United States, provided by Bleacher Report Live, which will carry the Liverpool FC Vs. Borussia Dortmund match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, LFC TV will carry the live stream. In Germany, DAZN DACH will I’ve stream the match, as will DAZN Spain in that country.

For a list of live streaming sources for the Liverpool FC vs. Borussia Dortmund preseason club friendly in the United States in numerous other countries around the world, check out LiveSoccerTV.