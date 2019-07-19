Kevin Smith Announces Melissa Benoist Joined ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot,’ Tells The CW He Gave Her Pants First

Kevin Smith confirms Melissa Benoist’s cameo in upcoming Jay and Silent Bob film.

In a passionate Instagram post Kevin Smith announced Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will be playing comic book character, Chronic in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

The Wrap reports the plot of the satirical new film is centered upon Jay and Silent Bob attempting to prevent their superhero movie “Bluntman and Chronic” from being remade. Melissa stars as an actress who has taken the role of the now female Chronic in the reboot.

In the Instagram post, Smith playfully pokes fun at Melissa’s pantless costume on the hit CW show. The director makes a point to mention Melissa will be wearing pants in his film. According to Smith, the actress adores Chronic’s costume

Smith also gushes about the former Glee star, writing she is one of his favorite actresses and a delight to be around. He recalls having a fantastic time first working with her while directing an episode of Supergirl. The director praises her natural talent, warmth, and graciousness. He shares similar sentiments about Melissa’s beau, actor Chris Woods and teases he will have a cameo in the movie.

Smith also revealed the 30-year-old was one of the first people he recruited to be apart of the new Jay and Silent Bob film.

Melissa also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the role.

On her Instagram page she shared the film poster, writing she is a huge fan of Smith’s work and has seen all of his films, including the critically panned Yoga Hosers. She goes onto say her sister was obsessed with Dogma and Mallrats and introduced the actress to Smith’s films at a young age. In the post, the CW calls the director her friend.

Smith, 48, and Jason Mewes, 45, will reprise the roles as the lovable stoners, reports Screen Rant. The characters were first introduced in Smith’s 1994 buddy comedy, Clerks. The duo had their own feature film in 2001, titled Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In the movie, Jay and Silent Bob try to stop the film adaptation of their comic book Bluntman and Chronic.

According to The Wrap, Joe Manganiello, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Val Kilmer Rosario Dawson, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Harley Quinn Smith, Kate Micucci, David Dastmalchian, Craig Robinson and Frankie Shaw are all set to star in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Rolling Stone reports the film will have an extremely limited release, playing in only 600 theaters on October 15 and 17.