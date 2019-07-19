Kevin Smith Announces Melissa Benoist Joined ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot,’ Tells The CW He Gave Her Pants First

In a passionate Instagram post Kevin Smith announced Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will be playing comic book character, Chronic in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
The Wrap reports the plot of the satirical new film is centered upon Jay and Silent Bob attempting to prevent their superhero movie “Bluntman and Chronic” from being remade. Melissa stars as an actress who has taken the role of the now female Chronic in the reboot.
In the Instagram post, Smith playfully pokes fun at Melissa’s pantless costume on the hit CW show. The director makes a point to mention Melissa will be wearing pants in his film. According to Smith, the actress adores Chronic’s costume
Smith also gushes about the former Glee star, writing she is one of his favorite actresses and a delight to be around. He recalls having a fantastic time first working with her while directing an episode of Supergirl. The director praises her natural talent, warmth, and graciousness. He shares similar sentiments about Melissa’s beau, actor Chris Woods and teases he will have a cameo in the movie.
Smith also revealed the 30-year-old was one of the first people he recruited to be apart of the new Jay and Silent Bob film.
IT’S A (SUPER) GIRL! The majority of you guessed correctly: @melissabenoist, one of my favorite actresses in the world, indeed takes on the mantle of Chronic in our rebooted #bluntmanandchronic movie within @jayandsilentbob Reboot! (And we gave her some pants *before* the good folks at @supergirlcw!) I have loved working with Me-Me since I “directed” her in my first ep, #supergirllives. Number One on the call sheet sets the tone for the rest of production – and if that Number One is a tool, the set is a miserable place to be. But Melissa is the most exemplary and gracious Number One I ever met. She’s incredibly kind to EVERYONE in the cast and crew and she never complains about the long-ass hours, even when she’s hanging from ropes high above the ground. Then she opens up her mouth to act and you realize she’s that rare complete package in this business: true talent and true warmth. Some actors and actresses have a “process” that can be disruptive or alienating. Melissa doesn’t have to imposition anyone to be good at her job: she’s a natural. So naturally, two years ago, I asked her to be in #jayandsilentbobreboot. Melissa was the first person I asked to be in the flick (aside from @jaymewes and @harleyquinnsmith) and though it took a minute to get to the set, when we rolled cameras, she was Charm City! I saw her in the trailer in costume before we started shooting and the Last Daughter of Krypton gushed “When you asked me to be in the movie, you didn’t tell me I get to wear a cool costume too!” God, I love this kid – she’s the absolute light of the world. (And since her boyfriend is also *my* boyfriend, you might keep an eye out for a @christophrwood cameo too!) You’ll see Melissa’s Chronic and the finished #bluntcave in the #jayandsilentbobreboot trailer when it drops this weekend in Hall H at @comic_con! But until then, check the third pic to see a cameo of an infamous web portal last seen in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback! #KevinSmith #MelissaBenoist #supergirl #cw #arrowverse #JasonMewes #jaymewes #comiccon
Melissa also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the role.
On her Instagram page she shared the film poster, writing she is a huge fan of Smith’s work and has seen all of his films, including the critically panned Yoga Hosers. She goes onto say her sister was obsessed with Dogma and Mallrats and introduced the actress to Smith’s films at a young age. In the post, the CW calls the director her friend.
I have seen every single one of @thatkevinsmith ‘s movies (even yoga hosers). My sister was obsessed with Dogma and Mallrats and got me into his whole weird and amazing universe… and now the fact that not only did Kevin give me a cameo in the #jayandsilentbobreboot but that I get to count him as a friend is insanity to me. ????Snoogans, indeed. Trailer is out, link in Kevin’s bio!
Smith, 48, and Jason Mewes, 45, will reprise the roles as the lovable stoners, reports Screen Rant. The characters were first introduced in Smith’s 1994 buddy comedy, Clerks. The duo had their own feature film in 2001, titled Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In the movie, Jay and Silent Bob try to stop the film adaptation of their comic book Bluntman and Chronic.
According to The Wrap, Joe Manganiello, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Val Kilmer Rosario Dawson, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Harley Quinn Smith, Kate Micucci, David Dastmalchian, Craig Robinson and Frankie Shaw are all set to star in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
SNOOGANS! Rather than make you wait until Saturday night after Hall H, we’re gonna show you the #JayAndSilentBobReboot trailer RIGHT NOW! If you like it, come see the movie, me & @jaymewes on the #RebootRoadshow Tour this fall! @jayandsilentbob Reboot trailer link in my bio! #KevinSmith #JasonMewes #jayandsilentbob
Rolling Stone reports the film will have an extremely limited release, playing in only 600 theaters on October 15 and 17.