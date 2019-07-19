Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King’- Inspired Album Features Blue Ivy’s Singer-Writer Debut

Blue Ivy Carter is showing the world that she could be her mom’s latest competition.

The daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is listed as one of the writers on her mother’s produced album, The Lion King: The Gift, which debuted on Friday. The celebrity child begins and ends the song “Brown Skin Girl” which also features Beyonce, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid, per Elle. Blue is also listed as one of the writers on the track, according to Genius. The 7-year-old performer joins Jay-Z, Adio Marchant, Anati, Wizkid and SAINt JHN as writers on the album.

Many members of the Beyhive took to Twitter to share their opinions on hearing Blue’s voice on the album. Several fans were stunned by the young singer’s voice and talent, as she contributed her words to the album.

“MY BABY BLUE IVY GOT A WRITING CREDIT ON “BROWN SKIN GIRL”!!!!ONLY SEVEN YEARS OLD & ALREADY GOT A DISCOGRAPHY!!” One follower tweeted.

“Brown Skin Girl has me in tears. It’s such a beautiful song. Beyoncé, Wizkid and Blue Ivy really did that!!!!!!!” another fan chimed in.

Beyonce is playing the role of Nala in the CGI version of Disney’s The Lion King, which debuted in theatres the same day as her album. The multi-talented star’s track with Blue is reported to be a way to pay homage to brown girls all over the world. According to New York Post, the lyrics pay tribute to notable brown-skinned girls in the entertainment industry, from Lupita Nyong’o to Naomi Campbell to Beyonce’s bandmate and close friend Kelly Rowland.

“Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in/She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin/Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in/Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in,” Beyoncé sings.

This isn’t the first time that Blue Ivy’s voice has been heard by the masses. The eldest Knowles-Carter was heard singing on Beyonce’s Emmy-nominated documentary Homecoming, which premiered back in April, per CNN. Blue was also featured on Beyonce’s self-titled album, which premiered in 2013. While she was 23 months at the time, Blue was heard talking and giggling on a song titled “Blue” in honor of her.

Beyonce reportedly is featured on 13 of the 27 tracks that are on the soundtrack. The Grammy winner announced the names of all of the artists that will be featured on the album on her Instagram page on Thursday, July 18. The album’s tracklist features songs from Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Wale, Jessie Reyez, and more.