‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Paul Hollywood’s Wife Is Granted Divorce Over Adultery

Paul Hollywood of Great British Bake Off is now officially divorced from his wife Alexandra after a London judge agreed that the now-former Mrs. Hollywood had the right to immediately leave the marriage.

During the couple’s court date for the couple, District Judge Robert Duddridge agreed with Alexandra Hollywood that she should be granted the divorce right away. His Honor said she had proven that he had committed adultery and that she had found it “intolerable” to live with him, The Daily Mail reported.

The judge stated in court that the marriage “had broken down irretrievably.” The hearing lasted less than a minute, and the matter was over with neither Paul nor Alexandra Hollywood present in court.

The end result is that Judge Duddridge granted a decree nisi, which is the first step toward their divorce being finalized in England. According to English law, once a decree nisi has been granted, a divorce petitioner (Alexandra Hollywood, in this case) must wait six weeks and a day to apply for a decree absolute – the final dissolution of the marriage.

At that time, both parties are free to remarry.

The couple separated in 2013 after news broke that Paul Hollywood had an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-star on the American version of Bake Off. After that, the Hollywoods briefly reunited.

Paul Hollywood is granted a divorce nisi as he ends marriage to Alexandrahttps://t.co/1su4Zm74lC pic.twitter.com/oVhpTV0FSA — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 19, 2019

The hearing scheduled to work out financial details has been canceled because the involved parties have decided to work out that matter in private.

Alexandra Hollywood stated that she does not regret taking the baker back the first time.

“I don’t regret taking Paul back that first time. I never regret anything I’ve done. I thought things through and it was the right thing to do for me and my son. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

Paul Hollywood, 53, is now in a relationship with Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, a woman who was working at the same bar where he arranged a party for his wife when they were still together in 2017.

Paul and Alexandra Hollywood split for good in November of 2017, soon after the Great British Baking Show judge met bartender Monteys-Fullam, The Inquisitr verified.

Both Paul and Alexandra Hollywood have issued a statement to ask the public to please give them with respect to this matter.