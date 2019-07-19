Kristen Bell Asks Her Kids To Guess Her Age And The Results Are Hilarious

Kristen didn't get the answers she was hoping for as she celebrated her birthday.

Kristen Bell is learning the hard way to not ask a question she doesn’t want the answer to. The Good Place actress shared a hilarious video with her fans this week as she celebrated turning 39-years-old on July 18, in which she thought it would be a good idea to ask her two daughters with husband Dax Shephard how old they thought she was turning.

The clip, which was posted to the star’s Instagram page, showed Kristen sharing a laugh with her kids and her husband after getting some not so flattering answers from her daughters – or even Dax himself – regarding her age.

Filming her reaction (Bell and Shephard have opted not to share photos and videos of their kids due to privacy reasons), she asked 4-year-old Delta and 6-year-old Lincoln who were off-camera, “How old do you think I’m turning?”

Delta then guessed that she was 6, before changing her answer to 50 and then settling on a pretty harsh 63-years-old. As for Lincoln, she told her mom that she thought she was a whopping 50 years older than her actual age as she guessed 89.

But it wasn’t just the youngsters who weren’t exactly kind with their guesses when it came to Bell’s July 18 birthday.

Shephard then chimed in with his own guess, hilariously telling his wife, “I think a safe bet [is] somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so, 71?”

The Frozen voice actress – who was wearing little to no-makeup with what appeared to be her pajamas in the upload – clearly wasn’t too fazed by the guessing game though, as she burst into laughter in the social media clip, which has been viewed almost 3 million times.

Kristen’s followers were also quick to comfort the star, while others joked about the guessing game in the comments section.

“Happy 69th bday, you look [fabulous],” said one fan.

A second commented, “Happy birthday, you are kind and special. I thank God people like you exist in this world. You make it a brighter place!!”

A third said, “Laugh cry. Bravo for keeping it together.”

But while the couple opt not to share too much of their private life with fans, the latest glimpse at their time behind closed doors comes shortly after Bell posted another hilarious video to the social media site during a family trip to the beach.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, Kristen and Dax took their girls to the beach for a fun day out and shared various photos and videos to social media.

In one particularly hilarious clip, the actress pretended to trip and fall while taking a walk through the ocean, splashing herself in the face in the process.