‘RHONY’ Alum Carole Radziwill Slams Tinsley Mortimer In New Interview: ‘No One Wanted To Film With Her’

Carole Radziwill is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York City but she is still stirring up the drama between the cast.

Earlier this week, the reality star sat down with the Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM radio to talk about her time on the show. As fans know, Radziwill was a member of the cast for six seasons, up until 2018 when she opted to leave the hit show. During her time on the show, the author used to film a lot of scenes with Tinsley Mortimer and she even introducer Mortimer to her former boyfriend, Coupon Cabin founder Scott Kluth. And while Carole and Tinsley seemed to get along really well on the show, Carole recently shared that the two actually didn’t have much in common.

“Tinsley and I weren’t really clicking. We were on the show together, no one wanted to film with her that much. I had fixed her up with this guy I knew, so it was an easy way to do scenes together,” Radziwill shared. “We filmed a lot together, but a lot of it was, ‘Oh you’re going to stay in Tinsley’s room’ when the producer would divvy up rooms.”

And while the 55-year-old would rather stay with her former BFF Bethenny Frankel when she went to the Hamptons, she said that she agreed to stay with Tinsley even though it was kind of weird. Since leaving the show, Carole has not remained close with Tinsley. In fact, she told McCarthy and listeners that she hasn’t even seen or spoken to her in one or two years. During the interview, Radziwill was also asked about a few of her other cast-mates including Bethenny Frankel, explaining how their friendship crumbled.

“I think I was trying to establish some boundaries at the end and sometimes people don’t do well with that,” she shared about their friendship. “I just wanted … it was just a little too much Bethenny and not enough Carole in that relationship, but I didn’t blow that friendship up.”

But unlike with Tinsley, Radziwill had some nicer things to say about her relationship with the Skinnygirl founder. She admitted that she was a great friend to Bethenny and she really cared about her. Carole also said that she supported and donated to a lot of the charities that Frankel supported just like almost any other friend would. To end the tell-all interview, Carole revealed why she left the show — comparing her exit to Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 55-year-old dished that she no longer trusted the process and didn’t like how producers would follow story lines that they knew were not true.

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion continues to air on Bravo Thursday.