Andy Cohen Confirms ‘Someone’ Will Fill Lisa Vanderpump’s Spot On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 10

The Bravo boss says 'no one can ever replace' the OG Housewife, but the show must go on.

Lisa Vanderpump will always have a place on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Andy Cohen says the show must go on without her. In a new interview with Hollywood Life, the Bravo boss admitted that with original cast member LVP’s recent announcement that she won’t be returning for the milestone 10th season of the Beverly Hills-based reality series, he thinks the show will “go in new directions” without the wealthy restaurateur.

“She obviously has been such an integral part of the show since the beginning. There’s no replacing her. But we have a team of all-stars on the show. So I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Cohen also confirmed that there will be a new “all-star” to join the Real Housewives team, which currently includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and Denise Richards. Cohen confirmed that while the “door will be open” if Lisa ever wants to return, the show will be adding “someone else” to the cast next season.

As for who could possibly fill Vanderpump’s shoes, there has already been buzz about potential pot stirrers that would be perfect for the cast of the Bravo hit. At the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, a taping that Vanderpump did not attend, cast member Lisa Rinna noted that her husband Harry Hamlin’s ex-wife, Nicollette Sheridan, was also once married to Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers. Oh, the stories she could tell!

“You are making a compelling case for her to be on the show!” Cohen told Rinna of Sheridan, per TooFab.

In addition, there was speculation that Kathy Hilton, the wealthy sister of resident RHOBH queen bee Kyle Richards, could replace LVP on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The mom of Paris Hilton has since shot down rumors of the reality TV deal, but Cohen told Us Weekly that he is “amazed at how overwhelmingly positive people’s reaction” had been to the idea of adding Hilton to the cast.

In a separate Us interview, Kyle Richards said is she could pick anyone to be her new RHOBH castmate it would be Chrissy Teigen. The Bravo veteran admitted that the wife of John Legend would “never” do it, though.

There have also been rumors that former RHOBH regular Camille Grammer is eyeing a full-time spot on the show after years of a recurring status as a “Friend” of the Housewives.

While “someone else” will be hired to fill Lisa Vanderpump’s spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen has repeatedly said that “no one” can ever replace the show’s OG Housewife.

“No one will ever replace her. And no one can replace her,” the Bravo host told Us. “She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules … she will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.