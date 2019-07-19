‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers For Season Finale Called ‘What Have They Done?’

Big Little Lies is almost over.

The 31-second promotional preview for “What Have They Done?” apparently seems to indicate that Big Little Lies will tie up a lot of loose ends to many mysteries among and beyond the Monterey Five. That’s probably for the best since, as of this writing, the entire series will come to its natural (or unnatural) conclusion following the last of seven episodes for Season 2 on Sunday.

While all the deep truths hopefully unravel on Big Little Lies, a look at the Season 2 finale in the fresh promo below does not really tell too many tales — at least not in a clear way.

The first voiceover from Celeste (Nicole Kidman) sets the scene.

“The Monterey Five, whatever we call ourselves — the lie is the friendship.”

Of course, before that, the audience is once again privy to the Pacific’s crashing waves — one of the signature sights of Big Little Lies, along with the long, elevated Bixby Creek Bridge in Big Sur that starts each episode.

Just before Celeste spoke, all of the women were in the courtroom looking concerned, at best. The widow then said her piece when the image shifted to Mary Louise and then to the scene of the crime, also known as Perry’s killing.

“I can just see the damage that it’s done,” Jane (Shailene Woodley) remarked as birds flew over calm waters while one of them dropped into the water, looking as if this was a parallel situation to what happened to Celeste’s dead husband.

“It’s eroding every one of us,” the young mother continued, while the video showed all of the characters, one by one.

Then, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) told someone, “You weren’t a part of this.” She was probably talking about Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), whose voice could be heard next.

“Who knows what I haven’t seen.”

At that point, Mary Louise is shown via the most recent promo hugging her twin grandsons.

Does this mean she won the case against Mary Louise, which is the central matter for practically this entire season?

Not necessarily.

“You can’t falter here. Do you hear me?” Madeline demanded.

Finally, a shot of Mary Louise looking astounded followed. While nearly everyone who knows or has met this heinous woman wants her gone and probably dead, whether or not that happens in the finale is anyone’s guess, except for those who worked on Big Little Lies in one way or another.

And remember, all of those lips are sealed — tight.

So, as Mary Louise dies or doesn’t die by anyone — most especially by one of the Monterey 5 members Celeste, Jane, Madeline, Bonnie and Renata — Big Little Lies ends for Season 2 on July 21. Sadly, it looks like the whole accomplished crew who drive the HBO television series will go on to other projects while its many, many fans will mourn the finality of an excellent diversion created by huge talents on the small screen.

Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 7 airs on Sunday on HBO.