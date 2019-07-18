‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ryan Chamberlain Gets A Not So Friendly Visit

Ryan is back on screen and there's bound to be trouble brewing.

Ryan Chamberlain may be locked up at Pentonville, but that certainly doesn’t mean that he is done with Port Charles just yet. The convicted serial killer has already threatened Finn and the rest of the people who were responsible for taking his kidney without his permission. While it looked like it was going to be a little while before he was seen again, the previews for Friday’s episode revealed that he is back on screen.

Ryan will come face-to-face with a pair of unlikely visitors as he sits across from them in his prison clothes. Jordan and Curtis are the ones who will be paying him a visit at Pentonville. Curtis doesn’t seem too happy and issues a threat of his own. What brings them to the prison? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Chase has some bad news, which supposedly shakes Jordan up. What could that be?

Jordan received Ryan’s kidney. He unknowingly saved her life and he is not happy about that. Kevin took his place while his twin was in a medically induced coma in order to sign the papers giving permission to do the surgery. Now it may just come back to haunt the Ashfords. Their impromptu visit may have something to do with the kidney transplant.

Ryan Chamberlain is good at manipulation. He knows how to get around the law. Is he somehow suing Curtis and Jordan saying that he never gave them permission to take his kidney out? Will Ryan try to bargain his way out of prison? It’s possible that Curtis and Jordan have something to say to Ryan, but it’s more likely that they will be summoned to Pentonville for some reason.

Jordan's back on her feet… but is she ready to take her office back from Mac? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/kFA0763RVZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 18, 2019

The last time viewers had seen Ryan Chamberlain was when he and Nelle Benson met. She was enthralled by him and he was receptive to her affections for his dirty deeds. There are rumors swirling that they will get together to plan their escape. If Ryan should go back to Port Charles, there will be many in danger, including Finn, Ava, Kevin, and Laura.

Jordan is just getting her life back after her accident that caused her to need a kidney transplant. She almost died and Curtis is not about to let Ryan get in the way of her recovery. He will also do the best he can to keep Ryan locked up forever.

Friday’s General Hospital is expected to be full of high anxieties for the Ashfords. It will get even worse if somehow Ryan gains the upper hand once again.