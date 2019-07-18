‘Bachelor’ Stars Colton Underwood And Arie Luyendyk Jr. Show What They’d Look Like As Old Bachelors

The ABC leading men posted a hilarious look at their future selves.

Colton Underwood and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are imagining what they would look like as elderly stars on The Bachelor. The two most recent leading men on the ABC reality show both took the #AgeChallenge to get a picture of what they will look like decades in the future, and their photos are definitely rose-worthy.

Underwood, who at age 26 was not only the first-ever virgin Bachelor star but also one of the youngest men to ever headline the ABC reality show, looked like a distinguished older gentleman as he swapped out his original Bachelor promo photo for a filtered one and posted it to Instagram. The baby-faced Bachelor star sported salt-and-pepper hair and gray facial hair in the age-progression version of his promotional poster.

In his caption, Underwood joked that his Bachelor tagline—”What does he have to lose?”—takes on a different meaning as he poses as an aging man.

Still, several commenters joked that Underwood looked “amazing” in his old age.

“You look like a successful surgeon who vacations in the Hamptons for 3 months out of the year and gave his daughter a Porsche for her 14th birthday… but damn ya still got it, even as an old dude,” singer Spencer Crandall wrote of Underwood’s older look.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was inspired by Underwood’s post. Luyendyk—who first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of TheBachelorette back in 2012 before returning to headline The Bachelor six years later, at age 36—is one of the oldest leading men ever to star on the ABC dating show. Luyendyk is bested only by Nick Viall, who was 37 during his season of the ABC reality show.

Luyendyk didn’t age as well as Underwood—probably because he’s already 10 years older than him— but as a bonus, he encouraged fans to swipe over to see an older version of his wife, Lauren Burnham.

Meanwhile, past Bachelor star Sean Lowe didn’t doctor up his ABC promo photo, but he did offer up a future look at him and his wife, Catherine Giudici. Lowe, who proposed to Giudici at the end of Season 17 of The Bachelor, noted that he has seen his future and his wife is still “smokin’ hot.”

Loading...

While Luyendyk and Lowe each found a wife on The Bachelor, all eyes are still on the franchise’s most recent star, Colton Underwood, to see if he’ll marry his season’s final pick, Cassie Randolph. Underwood, who is still not engaged to Randolph recently told Us Weekly he expected to be married by now.

“In a way, I hoped I’d be married by 24 and then going on a reality show at 25 and now I’m 27,” The Bachelor star revealed. “I don’t think there is a perfect age [for marriage], but it’s just sort of the timing of it all and where your life is at.”

Sounds like time is ticking.