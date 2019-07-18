WWE News: WWE Teases Ronda Rousey Return

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a historic main event. However, while it’s been rumored that she’s taking time off to start a family, recent developments within the company suggest her comeback could happen sooner, rather than later.

The latest teaser comes courtesy of a video published by WWE’s YouTube channel, where the hosts discuss whether or not the UFC Hall of Famer should make her return to the squared circle.

Perhaps the video was posted for the sake of conversation, but maybe WWE is trying to build interest for her imminent comeback to in-ring action.

The WWE Women’s division has lacked star power during Rousey’s absence from the limelight. She’s one of the few women on the roster whose name makes news headlines outside of pro wrestling dirt sheets, and with WWE’s impending jump to Fox, the women’s roster could use another marquee talent to bring in some big ratings.

While the latest video doesn’t confirm that her return is in the cards any time soon, there have been other clues to indicate that the notion isn’t entirely farfetched. As The Inquisitr noted, she recently shared a video on her own YouTube channel hinting that she misses the ring.

The video features Rousey — bored at home and repeatedly saying she doesn’t miss wrestling — performing WWE-style vignettes and promos, only to culminate in her climbing a ladder and putting her husband, Travis Browne, through a table. Former WWE wrestler D’Von Dudley also makes a cameo appearance.

It remains to be seen if these recent videos are leading toward anything of note. That said, the company putting out this latest video following Rousey’s own teaser last week is only fueling the speculation even more.

With the SummerSlam pay-per-view coming up, there’s no better time to reintroduce Rousey to WWE television. Her friend Natalya will face current champ — and Rousey’s nemesis — Lynch at the event. Inserting her into that storyline makes sense given her relationship with both performers.

Additionally, the upcoming Monday Night Raw Reunion could also be a great opportunity to have her make an appearance and confront Lynch. The pair have some unfinished business after all.

Of course, given that recent reports suggest Paul Heyman’s appointment as the executive director of the red brand may have inspired Rousey to return to the ring, having her show up on one of the early episodes of his tenure in charge would be fitting. Their working relationship is well documented, and her presence would rejuvenate the next iteration of the WWE product under his command.