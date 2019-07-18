Mackenzie McKee Shares Photos After Attending ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion In New York City

The 'Teen Mom 3' cast member is joining the show later this season.

Mackenzie McKee traveled to New York City last weekend to attend the reunion special for Teen Mom OG Season 10 and while there, she shared a number of photos of herself and her husband, Josh McKee, with her fans and followers on Instagram.

According to a report from OK! Magazine on July 18, McKee appeared to be enjoying herself as she posted images of her trip after it was confirmed that she will soon be featured on Teen Mom OG for the very first time. McKee also posted a photo of her oldest child, son Gannon, at the studio.

As fans of the franchise will recall, McKee and her family previously appeared on the short-lived Teen Mom 3, which aired for just one season on MTV. Although McKee and her husband weren’t married at the time they appeared on the series, they tied the knot years later and have welcomed two more kids, including daughter Jaxie and son Broncs.

In addition to the family photos McKee shared, she also posted a photo of herself with two of her new co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, who have been a part of the Teen Mom franchise for over a decade, and her mom, Angie Douthit, posted a photo of herself with longtime star Gary Shirley, the former boyfriend of cast member Amber Portwood.

In June, following Bristol Palin’s exit from Teen Mom OG, which she announced on her Instagram page in April, Radar Online confirmed McKee was being added to the cast to replace her.

“Mackenzie has been filming,” a source said at the time. “She will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season.”

According to another source, McKee was said to be in a “trial period” that could result in her being added to the cast as a full-time member.

In 2017, McKee was rumored to be in talks to join the cast of Teen Mom 2 but ultimately lost the gig to her former Teen Mom 3, co-star Briana.

“They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her,” she told Radar Online in March 2017. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

McKee’s addition to Teen Mom OG was confirmed days ago with the release of a midseason trailer.

To see more of McKee, her family, and her co-stars, stay tuned to the new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.