‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Standifer Were Surprised By Her Pregnancy

Mackenzie Standifer reportedly conceived just after his release from jail.

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were reportedly surprised by her pregnancy.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG couple didn’t plan to get pregnant so soon after he spent three months behind bars, especially considering the alleged anxiety he experienced due to his jail stint, but that is exactly what happened.

“It wasn’t planned,” a source told Radar Online. “She didn’t find out until a month ago. This happened right after he got out!”

Edwards was released from custody in April after violating a probation he was on due to a past drug charge. As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards has struggled with substance abuse for the past few years and gone to rehab to address them on a number of occasions, most recently at the end of last year.

While Edwards and Standifer may not have been taking precautions to prevent a pregnancy, Standifer didn’t think she was actually expecting when she first started getting sick. Instead, she thought she was simply stressed out over Edwards’ time behind bars and the adjustment he underwent in the weeks that followed.

“She thought she was late because of dealing with everything and then Ryan coming home and stressing out,” the insider said. “Her periods haven’t been consistent since having Jagger either.”

“She started putting on a little weight and took a test. The results shocked both of them,” the source added.

According to Radar Online, Standifer is due to give birth at some point on January 1.

While a number of Edwards and Standifer’s fans and followers online have criticized her decision to get pregnant, they aren’t the only ones. In fact, according to Radar Online, Standifer’s family thinks her whole situation is “crazy.”

“They need to focus on him getting better and on his relationship with the kids he already has,” the insider said. “Not to mention their relationship. It’s a mess and she’s digging herself deeper.”

Loading...

In April, another source told the outlet that Edwards’ family doesn’t think he will be able to stay sober. That said, the report went on to reveal that Edwards seems to be clean of heroin at the moment.

He “still does drink,” the insider added of Edwards’ questionable decision-making.

Standifer first confirmed her baby news on Instagram with a sonogram photo in June and revealed she and Edwards will soon welcome their first girl.

Teen Mom OG Season 10 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.