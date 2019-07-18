Billy Miller Exit Rumors Swirl Again As ‘General Hospital’ Fans Brace For A Possible Departure

General Hospital spoilers are swirling again regarding the supposed exit of actor Billy Miller, who plays Drew Cain. Rumors about Miller leaving GH are nothing new, and the buzz has escalated in recent months. Now, there even seems to be talk of when the actor is supposedly leaving the role.

According to Soap Dirt, Miller has quit his role on General Hospital and will finish filming scenes later this month. The outlet details that it received a scoop from a set insider and that Billy will end his time with GH on July 26.

If Miller is leaving, and if he finishes filming on July 26, that would signal that Drew will exit the canvas in mid-August or a bit later than that. It is possible that General Hospital could recast the character, but many would be surprised if they went that route.

Granted, viewers felt that both the role of Valerie and Nina could have simply been written out as well, but the show did bring in new actresses for both of those characters. When Elizabeth Hendrickson recently decided to leave General Hospital and return to The Young and the Restless, her character of Margaux simply left Port Charles, with the door left open for a possible return eventually.

Sadly, there really is essentially only one more storyline loose end related to the character of Drew. There has been build-up that Drew has a past with Shiloh and that there are some juicy details that have been hidden away due to Drew’s memories being wiped clean.

General Hospital spoilers had previously teased that Drew’s past with Shiloh would become relevant to Shiloh’s current troubles. However, at this point, it probably wouldn’t be that difficult for the writers to simply walk away from that idea.

These new reports suggesting that Miller has quit General Hospital come just a month after some sources had first reported that this was actually happening. The Inquisitr noted that there had been buzz building behind the scenes, detailing that Billy had officially decided that he was ready to move on to other projects.

Some fans have speculated that Billy might follow the same path that former costar Michelle Stafford did recently. Stafford left General Hospital and moved back to The Young and the Restless to play the character of Phyllis again.

Could Miller move back to Y&R to play Billy Abbott again, displacing former GH star Jason Thompson? At least at this point, that supposedly is not happening, but fans still wonder about the possibility.

General Hospital fans have virtually all agreed that Billy Miller’s talent has been wasted in this role for at least the past year, if not longer. There don’t seem to be any romantic interests on the horizon for Drew, and even if the actor were to perhaps re-sign for one more year, many viewers have a hard time seeing him get any substantial screen time.

Billy Miller’s General Hospital exit is still not official in terms of ABC releasing a confirmation. However, if the actor does finish filming on July 26, this news won’t be kept under wraps for too much longer.