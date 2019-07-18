Cardi B Wants A$AP Rocky Free But Refuses To Boycott Sweden

Cardi B is compassionate toward A$AP Rocky, but will not be joining the musical protest of the country.

While Cardi B supports A$AP Rocky, she will not be boycotting Sweden, reports TMZ.

Cardi was stopped by TMZ reporters as she shopped at a Prada store in Beverly Hills. When questioned about A$AP’s situation, the “Bodak Yellow” artist confirmed she wanted him to be freed from the Swedish prison he’s been held in for over two weeks. However, Cardi clarified she will still be performing in Sweden.

“Are we going to ban Sweden right now?” questioned the TMZ cameraman.

“I’m not going to ban a country that showed me so much love, but they do need to free A$AP Rocky,” replied the rapper.

The reporter then made mention of Quavo’s experience with Swedish officials. The rapper claims he was also abused by police.

“I’ma tell ya’ll one secret,” told Quavo to TMZ. “I don’t even like talking to people or TMZ, but Sweden had us down on the curb. Soon as we went to Sweden, they had me and my cameraman on the curb. Trying to lock us up too. They ended up letting us go. It is what it is, but Sweden real tough. I don’t know if I’d do it. Free my boy Rocky.”

Cardi stated she was unaware of the situation.

There have been threats of a musical boycott from the hip-hop community since A$AP’s arrest, notes Hot New Hip Hop. Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, EarthGang, and Tyga have all cancelled shows in protest of A$AP Rocky’s treatment.

Pitchfork reported the rapper, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, may be facing up to six years in prison after an alleged assault. He has been held in a Swedish detention center, with little outside contact, after being ruled a flight risk. A$AP Rocky’s lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, revealed the Swedish Supreme Court rejected his client’s appeal.

The State Department is currently attempting to free the rapper, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, reports TMZ.

The couple spoke to Jared Kushner, a senior White House advisor and husband to Ivanka Trump. Kushner reportedly relayed information about A$AP’s case to President Trump. Trump agreed the rapper was being treated unfairly and claims he would like to assist releasing him from prison.

Loading...

Kareem Lanier and Pastor Darrell Scott of the White House’s Urban Revitalization Coalition managed to contact Kusher with A$AP’s team.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also been speaking to Swedish officials to free the “Praise the Lord” artist.

Despite these efforts, an insider told TMZ that Swedish authorities may keep A$AP in custody for at least three more weeks.