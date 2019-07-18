Kate Beckinsale Shares Stirring New Trailer For Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s ‘Farming’

The emotional trailer for Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s film Farming has finally arrived. Kate Beckinsale, one of the film’s stars, proudly shared the lengthy clip to her Instagram on Thursday morning and announced its release dates of October 11 in the U.K. and October 25 in the U.S.

Farming tells the true story of Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s childhood as a Nigerian boy who was “farmed out” by his parents to a white family in Britain so that he could have a chance at a better life. Instead, however, he becomes the leader of a white gang.

The trailer on Beckinsale’s Instagram begins with a message explaining that “thousands” of Nigerian children were “farmed out to white working class families” in the U.K. between the 1960s and 1980s. The clip continues on to show snippets of the boy, named Enitan, growing up alongside his new family with a hatred for his skin color. Some of the more powerful moments include Enitan attempting to scrub the dark skin away, painting his face white, and coming across signs and graffiti that read “Keep Britain White.”

In the caption of the post, Beckinsale called the film an “extraordinary life story of hate, identity, hope and redemption.”

Fans in the comments appeared to be excited for the release.

“Oh My Word how powerful is that trailer?! Wowsers! Look forward to watching it in full!” one follower wrote.

“My heart was racing the whole time. I must see this,” another added.

Beckinsale stars in Farming as Ingrid Carpenter, the emotionally abusive mother to whom Enitan’s parents farmed him out. Other stars featured in the film include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Damson Idris, Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jaime Winstone, John Dagleish, Genevieve Nnaji, and more.

In an interview with The Guardian, Beckinsale opened up about her important role in the film and how it was different from any of her previous endeavors.

“It was very different from anything else I’ve ever done because you were always aware that this was Ade’s story and some of it was incredibly upsetting,” she said. “You felt very privileged to be in this incredibly vulnerable space.”

Akinnuoye-Agbaje was dislocated from his foster mother and cut off from his Nigerian culture as a child, which ultimately forced him to endure extreme racism in Britain, per Deadline. He fell in service to a “white supremacist skinhead gang” who often called on him to commit acts of violence. After an attempted suicide at age 16, Akinnuoye-Agbaje aimed to turn his life around. He eventually earned his law degree and his Masters before becoming a model, actor, and now, director.