Carrie Underwood Reveals Insanely Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes 6 Months After Baby

Carrie's world-famous legs were on display as she sipped a little wine in New York.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes. The stunning country star put her world-famous legs on display during a recent visit to a vineyard in New York as she showed off her impressive post-baby weight loss while sipping on a little wine during her fun day out.

The talented “Southbound” singer took the time to pose with fans when she visited Pindar Vineyards in Peconic this week, as the company shared a stunning photo of her to Instagram holding a glass of wine while she smiled from ear to ear with two female fans.

For her day at the East Coast vineyard on July 17, Underwood showed off her toned legs in her denim short shorts, which she paired with a white and yellow top emblazoned with the words “all good vibes,” as she sipped on a little Sauvignon Blanc.

The mom of two shielded her eyes from the sun with a large straw hat, while she also accessorized with several necklaces and an orange kaftan.

The latest snap of Underwood comes shortly after she gave her fans a glimpse at all the hard work she’s gone through in getting back into shape since welcoming her second son into the world back in January.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the flawless star posed with fans in a black two-piece from her own collection of athleisure gear, Calia by Carrie Underwood, during an event in The Hamptons to celebrate and promote her new collection.

Appearing happy and healthy, Carrie looked seriously fit as she proudly revealed her post-baby body in her swimwear, flashing her toned middle and lean legs.

But it will probably come as no surprise to fans of the multiple Grammy winner to see that she’s already back in tip-top shape just six months after becoming a mom for the second time.

Underwood, who is vegan, has been very vocal about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and often shares photos and videos of herself hitting the gym – sometimes with her husband of nine years, Mike Fisher – to her Instagram account.

She’s also shared how she juggles her workouts with being a busy mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and almost 6-month-old Jacob.

“I just try to fit things in wherever I can. My son goes to a ‘Mother’s Day Out’ program two days a week, so I can try to bank on those two days,” she previously said in an interview with Self, prior to giving birth to Jacob at the start of the year. “I’ll drop him off at school and go to the grocery store, then come home and work out.”

She’s also revealed that she likes to keep her workouts interesting, often doing moves with a deck of cards, which keeps her body guessing.

“I’ll assign a move to each suit, then flip over a card and do the number of [reps that corresponds with the number]. So if it’s an eight, I’ll have to do eight push-ups,” Underwood told the outlet of her unique workout method.

Carrie continued, “I’ll do things like push-ups, pull-ups, and sometimes I’ll assign a suit to running on the treadmill and I’ll run a quarter mile.”